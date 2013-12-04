Ophthalmology Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- GBI Research has released its pharma research, "Ophthalmology Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - New Drug Approvals and Promising Pipeline to Trigger Shift in Treatment Paradigm to Combination Therapies", which provides insights into two therapeutic indications in ophthalmology in Top Eight Markets of the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and Canada. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the therapeutic indications of ophthalmology, namely glaucoma and Dry Eye Syndrome (DES). The report provides an estimation of market size for 2012, along with market forecast until 2019. It also covers disease epidemiology, treatment algorithms, treatment patterns, in-depth analysis of the pipeline, and deal analysis for these two ophthalmology indications.



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Scope



Disease overview and treatment usage patterns

Market size and forecast for glaucoma and DES in Top Eight Markets (the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and Canada) from 2012 to 2019

Major marketed products for the indications types covered

In-depth pipeline analysis for glaucoma and DES

Key drivers and restraints that have had and are expected to have a significant impact upon the market

Key licensing and co-development agreements in the ophthalmology market



1 Table of Contents 1

1.1 List of Tables 4

1.2 List of Figures 4



2 Executive Summary 5

2.1 Ophthalmology Therapeutics in Major Markets is Expected to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2019, with Growth of 7.6% 5

2.2 Moderate Pipeline with Promising Drugs in Late Stages of Development could Drive Market Expectations 7



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3 Ophthalmology Therapeutics in Major Markets – Introduction 9

3.1 Dry Eye Syndrome 9

3.1.1 Classification 9

3.1.2 Symptoms 9

3.1.3 Etiology 9

3.1.4 Pathophysiology 10

3.1.5 Diagnosis 11

3.1.6 Epidemiology 12

3.1.7 Prognosis 13

3.1.8 Treatment Options 13

3.2 Glaucoma 14



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