Recently published research from GBI Research, "Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific to 2019 - High Unmet Need and Moderate Short Term Prospects Focus Attention on Early Stage Activity", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- GBI Research has released its research, "Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific to 2019 - High Unmet Need and Moderate Short Term Prospects Focus Attention on Early Stage Activity", which provides insights into two therapeutic indications in ophthalmology in Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets of India, China, Japan and Australia. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the therapeutic indications of ophthalmology, namely glaucoma and Dry Eye Syndrome (DES). The report provides an estimation of market size for 2012, along with market forecast until 2019. It also covers disease epidemiology, treatment algorithms, treatment patterns, in-depth analysis of the pipeline, and deal analysis for these two ophthalmology indications.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Disease overview and treatment usage patterns
- Market size and forecast for glaucoma and DES in APAC market from 2012 to 2019
- Major marketed products for the indications types covered
- In-depth pipeline analysis for glaucoma and DES
- Key drivers and restraints that have had and are expected to have a significant impact upon the market
- Key licensing and co-development agreements in the ophthalmology market
Reasons to Get This Report
The report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -
- Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential
- Develop market entry and expansion strategies by identifying the potential regions and therapeutic segments poised for strong growth
- Devise a more effectively tailored country strategy through the understanding of key drivers and barriers in the ophthalmology market
- Develop key strategic initiatives based upon an understanding of key focus areas and leading companies
- Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships
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