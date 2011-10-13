Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Protein Kinase Inhibitors and Prostaglandin H-Synthase Inhibitors to Drive Diabetic Retinopathy Market market report to its offering



Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Protein Kinase Inhibitors and Prostaglandin H-Synthase Inhibitors to Drive Diabetic Retinopathy Market



Summary



GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, “Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Protein Kinase Inhibitors and Prostaglandin H-Synthase Inhibitors to Drive Diabetic Retinopathy Market”, which provides insights into the global ophthalmology therapeutics market forecast until 2017. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the six therapeutic indications of ophthalmology, namely glaucoma, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy and wet age macular degeneration. The report also examines the ophthalmology therapeutics treatment usage patterns for the covered indication. In addition, the report includes insights into the ophthalmology R&D pipeline. GBI Research analysis shows that the overall global ophthalmology market for glaucoma, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy and wet age macular degeneration was valued at $10.3 billion in 2010. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% for the forecast period and will reach $13.2 billion by 2017. The global market revenues are expected to increase due to the introduction of new molecules which are currently in the regulatory filing stage and those in the later stages of development.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts. The report also examines global ophthalmology treatment usage patterns and includes insights into the ophthalmology therapeutics R&D product pipeline.



The top pharmaceutical companies in ophthalmology market are Pfizer Inc., Allergan Inc., Alcon Inc, Novartis AG., Merck & co. Inc and Roche. Approximately 70% of the market is covered by these above six companies.



Scope



- The report analyzes treatment usage patterns, market characterization, pipeline analysis, competitive landscape and key M&A trends in the glaucoma, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy and wet age macular degeneration therapeutics market.

- Data and analysis for the global ophthalmology therapeutics market

- Annualized market data for the ophthalmology therapeutics market from 2002 to 2010, with forecasts to 2017

- Key drivers and restraints that have had a significant impact on the market

- The competitive landscape of the global ophthalmology therapeutics market

- Key M&A activities and Licensing Agreements that took place in the ophthalmology therapeutics market



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -

- Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential.

- Develop market entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the potential region and therapeutic segments poised for strong growth.

- Device a more tailored country strategy through the understanding of key drivers and barriers of the ophthalmology market.

- Develop key strategic initiatives by understanding the key focus areas and leading companies.

- Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships.



Companies Mentioned:



Pfizer

Allergan, Inc.

Alcon, Inc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co Inc

Roche



View the table of contents of this market research report at http://www.reportstack.com/product/48576/ophthalmology-therapeutics-market-to-2017-protein-kinase-inhibitors-and-prostaglandin-h-synthase-inhibitors-to-drive-diabetic-retinopathy-market.html