GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market to 2018 Dosing Convenience and Cost-effectiveness Continue to Drive Eyleas Prescription Share in Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD)", which provides insights into the global ophthalmology therapeutics market, with forecasts until 2018. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key therapeutic indications of ophthalmology, namely glaucoma, allergic conjunctivitis, Dry Eye Syndrome (DES), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and Wet Age Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD). The report also examines the ophthalmology therapeutics treatment usage patterns for the covered indications. In addition, the report includes insights into the ophthalmology R&D pipeline.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Researchs team of industry experts.



In 2011, the global ophthalmology therapeutics market was estimated to be around $10 billion, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% between 2004 and 2011. The glaucoma market was the largest segment followed by Wet-AMD. These segments accounted for 36% and 32% of the global ophthalmology therapeutics market in 2011, respectively. The decline in glaucoma revenue due to significant generic erosion will change the therapeutic landscape until 2018, when glaucoma is expected to account for 23%, a decline of 13% relative to 2011, and the wet-AMD market is expected to account for 37% of the global ophthalmology market, an increase of 5% relative to 2011. The decline in the glaucoma market is expected to be offset by a healthy growth in the wet-AMD, DME, and DES markets. These markets are expected to grow due to the presence of considerable unmet need and increasing treatment-seeking and diagnosis rates.



http://www.researchmoz.us/ophthalmology-therapeutics-market-to-2018-dosing-convenience-and-cost-effectiveness-continue-to-drive-eyleas-prescription-share-in-wet-age-related-macular-degeneration-wet-amd-report.html



The top pharmaceutical companies in the ophthalmology market are Pfizer Inc., Allergan Inc., Alcon Inc, Novartis AG., Merck & co. Inc and Roche. Approximately 70% of the market is covered by these six companies.



