Opioid Drugs Market 2020 Global Share, Trend and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The opioid drug market is a fragmented market with numerous small and large players. Market players are investing in the development of novel therapeutics, which is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.



The global opioid drug market is segmented based on the product and region.



Report Scope:



The current report offers a detailed picture of the prescription opioid drug market. Prescription opioids are included in the scope of study; illegal opioids such as heroin, which are sold in illegal market for illicit usage, are not included. The market estimation includes all branded and generic opioid drugs indicated for different therapeutic application such as pain management and opioid use disorders.



This report highlights the current and future market potential of opioid drugs along with detailed analyses of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, pipeline analysis, technological advancement and market dynamics.



The report details market shares of opioid drugs based on product and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into buprenorphine, fentanyl, hydrocodone, morphine, oxycodone, tramadol and others. Each product segment includes detailed analyses covering an overview of drug, mechanism of action and market insights on each drug.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K. France, Japan, China and India are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2017 and the base year of 2018 and forecast for 2023. Estimated values used are based on drug manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:



- 20 data tables and 38 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for opioid drugs

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Discussion of types, mode of action and receptor target of opioids drugs i.e. Mu receptor, Delta receptor and Kappa receptor

- Details of technological advancement for new opioid formulation to reduce the risk of drug abuse

- Case study of opioid addiction, opioid abuse and overdose and significant events addressing opioid misuse and abuse

- Information on stringent regulatory policies and government guidelines to impede the adoption rate of the opioid drugs

- Insights of new safety measures announced for immediate release (IR) opioids and CDC guidelines on prescribing opioids for chronic pain

- Company profiles of the major players of the market, including Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cipher Pharmaceutical Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Regulatory Environment

Chapter 8 Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

ALLERGAN PLC

Company Overview

Financials

Product Portfolio

APOTEX INC.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS INC. (DEPOMED INC.)

Company Overview

Financials

Product Portfolio

Developments and Strategies

BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC.

Company Overview

Financials

Product Portfolio

Developments and Strategies

CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

DAIICHI SANKYO INC.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

EGALET CORP.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC

Company Overview

Financials

Product Portfolio

Developments and Strategy

HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

INDIVIOR PLC

Company Overview

INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

KEMPHARM INC.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

LANNETT CO. INC.

Company Overview

Financials

Product Portfolio

LUPIN LTD.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

MALLINCKRODT

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

MYLAN NV

Company Overview

Financials

Product Portfolio

Developments and Strategies

OREXO AB

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

PFIZER INC.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Developments and Strategies

PURDUE PHARMA LP

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Developments and Strategies

PERNIX THERAPEUTICS

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Developments and Strategies

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. (SUN PHARMA)

Company Overview

Financials

Product Portfolio

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Company Overview

Financials

Product Portfolio

Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms



