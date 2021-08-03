Robert Kanter on the Groundbreaking Opioid Distributor Settlement

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2021 -- Robert Kanter is the world's most respected Recovery and Family Advocate addressing the global opioid crisis. His compassionate and thought-provoking interviews have been featured in NPR, TRT World, CTV, Talk Radio Europe and Al Jazeera.



He claims that the recovery community is extremely excited and hopeful over the recent groundbreaking 26 billion dollar settlement reached by America's 3 largest opioid distributors, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, and manufacturer Johnson and Johnson.



The magnitude of this settlement is unprecedented and an attempt to resolve thousands of lawsuits across the country...lawsuits accusing these drug distributors of fueling the nation's opioid epidemic by dumping hundreds of millions of pills into marginalized areas across the country.



Robert Kanter feels a deep sense of justice in the fact that the majority of the settlement money will be used to expand addiction services treatment for people suffering from Opioid Use Disorder and their families.



Kanter speaks to parents of children suffering with Opioid Use Disorder, advising them to do research in order to arm themselves with tools and information. He offers 3 websites that can help families navigate treatment services and build a community of support.



He tells his own personal story as the parent of a daughter with Heroin Use Disorder and how he learned how to connect with her in a loving, de-stigmatized way that helped her find her way to treatment. His daughter just celebrated 3 years of recovery this month.



Robert comments on his latest article in Psychology Today, "Commitment Yields Success in 12-Step Programs," which explains what someone needs to do to fully recover from addiction. He discusses his own personal growth in his own 12-Step recovery and the best advice he ever got from his sponsor.



Please join us on VoiceAmerica for this honest, inspiring interview with a man who's making a difference in the recovery world.



Robert Kanter guest hosts a new Podcast Series called RECOVERY…A HERO'S JOURNEY, created by Addiction Psychiatrist Patricia Halligan, MD (http://www.drpatriciahalligan.com), which airs on the Voice America Health & Wellness Channel on Tuesday, August 3rd at 3 PM Eastern Time.https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/132389/robert-kanter-on-the-opioid-epidemic



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, or our parent company, World Talk Radio, LLC, call 855-877-4666.