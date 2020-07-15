Opioid-Free Pain Reduction with Landmark Recovery on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, announced the newest podcast episode by Landmark Recovery "Opioid-Free Pain Reduction", with host, Zach Crouch, and guests Dr. Amy Baxter and Jac Charlier, as they discuss the opioid epidemic. The episode played live on July 14th and can be found at Landmark Recovery Radio.



In this episode we are joined by Dr. Amy Baxter and Jac Charlier. Dr. Baxter is a former emergency pediatrician, pain researcher, and founder of Pain Care Labs. Pain Care Labs is a noninvasive pain relief device company. Dr. Baxter explains that there are very high opioid prescription rates which has made impacts on the opioid epidemic. She also explains what her company, Pain Care Labs, is doing in order to help abolish the need for opioid pain management. After Dr. Baxter, Jac Charlier takes over the conversation. Jac serves as the Executive Director and co-founder of the Police, Treatment, and Community Collaborative. Otherwise known as, PTACC. He is also the Executive Director of the TASC's Center for Health and Justice or CHJ. Jac dives into the practices of deflection during pre-arrest and what he himself is doing to help reduce opioid overdose and deaths amongst justice populations.



About Dr. Amy Baxter

Dr. Amy Baxter formerly served as an emergency pediatrician and pain researcher who is also the founder of Pain Care Labs. Her "Pain-Fear-Focus" has been used in multiple hospitals and by multiple doctors to better help manage any post-operative pain. This also helps reduce the need for opioids.



About Jac Charlier

Jac serves as the Executive Director and co-founder of the Police, Treatment, and Community Collaborative along with Executive Director of the TASC Center for Health and Justice. His work is bases on collaborative, community-based crime reduction initiatives taking place at the crossroads of justice and behavioral health systems.



About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery offers individualized treatment, including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, intensive outpatient, and alumni programming to address addiction. Landmark has drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers in Carmel, Louisville, Oklahoma City and Lexington. They also have a sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, that is based in Louisville, Kentucky and serves the Medicaid population. If you or a loved one need help with recovery, call 866-504-8545 or visit Landmark Recovery .



