Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The global opioid use disorder (OUD) market size is projected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Increasing addiction to opioids across the globe will be the central force driving the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its recent report, titled "Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Buprenorphine, Methadone, and Naltrexone), By Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retails Pharmacies & Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026".

Highlights of the Report:



- In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

- Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market share.

- The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

- Lists out the market size in terms of volume.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/opioid-use-disorder-oud-market-102674



Key Players Operating in The Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- Camurus

- Pfizer Inc.

- BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

- TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC

- Orexo US, Inc.

- Indivior PLC

- Hikma Pharmaceuticals

- Mylan

- Mallinckrodt.

- Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Alkermes



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/opioid-use-disorder-oud-market-102674



Market Driver

Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Boost the Market

Opioids are essentially narcotics that are prescribed to manage moderate to severe pain. The American Cancer Society expounds that these substances play a pivotal role in alleviating pain arising from the disease or its treatment in cancer patients. As the prevalence of cancer grows around the world, the demand for prescription opioids is bound to spike. According to the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, the number of global cancer cases rose to 18.1 million and cancer-related deaths stood at 9.6 million. The IARC further estimates that the number of cancer survivors (those that are alive within 5 years of cancer diagnosis) worldwide was at 43.8 million. These survivors experience immense pain and opioids help relieve them of this suffering, thus auguring well for the opioid use disorder market growth.



Regional Analysis

High Incidence of OUD to Favor Market Growth in North America

North America, with a market size of USD 1.50 billion in 2018, is slated to dominate the opioid use disorder market share during the forecast period based on the fact that the incidence of OUD in the region is higher than most other countries in the world. Moreover, NIH data reveals that around 4 million Americans use prescription opioid drugs for non-medical purposes. These facts will ensure that North America leads the OUD market share in the foreseeable future. In Europe, rising number of patients with orthopedic disorders will stoke the demand for opioids and drive the market. In Asia-Pacific, on other hand, the demand for opioid medication is escalating on account of rising prevalence of chronic pain among the population.



Detailed Table of Content:



1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Pipeline Analysis

4.2. New Product Launches

4.3. Statistics of Opioid Use Disorder

4.4. Industry Developments Such as Mergers, Acquisitions, and Collaborations

5. Global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class

5.2.1. Buprenorphine

5.2.2. Methadone

5.2.3. Naltrexone

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

5.3.1. Oral

5.3.2. Parenteral

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

5.4.1. Hospitals Pharmacies

5.4.2. Retail Pharmacies & Stores

5.4.3. Online Pharmacies

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Rest of the World

6. North America Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Drug Class

6.2.1. Buprenorphine

6.2.2. Methadone

6.2.3. Naltrexone

6.3. Market Analysis – By Route of Administration

6.3.1. Oral

6.3.2. Parenteral

6.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

6.4.1. Hospitals Pharmacies

6.4.2. Retail Pharmacies & Stores

6.4.3. Online Pharmacies

6.5. Market Analysis – By Country

6.5.1. U.S.

6.5.2. Canada

7. Europe Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis – By Drug Class

7.2.1. Buprenorphine

7.2.2. Methadone

7.2.3. Naltrexone

7.3. Market Analysis – By Route of Administration

7.3.1. Oral

7.3.2. Parenteral

7.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

7.4.1. Hospitals Pharmacies

7.4.2. Retail Pharmacies & Stores

7.4.3. Online Pharmacies

7.5. Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region

7.5.1. U.K.

7.5.2. Germany

7.5.3. France

7.5.4. Spain

7.5.5. Italy

7.5.6. Scandinavia

7.5.7. Rest of Europe

8. Asia Pacific Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis – By Drug Class

8.2.1. Buprenorphine

8.2.2. Methadone

8.2.3. Naltrexone

8.3. Market Analysis – By Route of Administration

8.3.1. Oral

8.3.2. Parenteral

8.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

8.4.1. Hospitals Pharmacies

8.4.2. Retail Pharmacies & Stores

8.4.3. Online Pharmacies

8.5. Market Analysis – By Country

8.5.1. Japan

8.5.2. China

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Australia

8.5.5. Southeast Asia

8.5.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

9. Rest of the World Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

9.1. Key Findings / Summary

9.2. Market Analysis – By Drug Class

9.2.1. Buprenorphine

9.2.2. Methadone

9.2.3. Naltrexone

9.3. Market Analysis – By Route of Administration

9.3.1. Oral

9.3.2. Parenteral

9.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

9.4.1. Hospitals Pharmacies

9.4.2. Retail Pharmacies & Stores

9.4.3. Online Pharmacies

10. Competitive Analysis

10.1. Key Industry Developments

10.2. Global Market Share Analysis (2017)

10.3. Competition Dashboard

10.4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players

10.5. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

10.5.1. Indivior PLC

10.5.2. Alkermes

10.5.3. Orexo US, Inc.

10.5.4. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

10.5.5. TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC

10.5.6. Mallinckrodt

10.5.7. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

10.5.8. Mylan

10.5.9. Pfizer Inc.

10.5.10. Hikma Pharmaceuticals

10.5.11. Camurus

10.5.12. Other Prominent Players

Continued...



Report Focus:



- Extensive product offerings

- Customer research services

- Robust research methodology

- Comprehensive reports

- Latest technological developments

- Value chain analysis

- Potential Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market opportunities

- Growth dynamics

- Quality assurance

- Post-sales support

- Regular report updates



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



- Comprehensive analysis of the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

- Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

- Identifies market restraints and boosters.

- Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



- What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

- What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market growth?

- What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

- What are the key opportunities in the market?

- What are the key companies operating in the market?

- Which company accounted for the highest market share?