Opioid Youth with Landmark Recovery on VoiceAmerica

In this episode we are joined by Matthew Glowiak. Matthew is a member of the faculty at SNHU and Walden as well as host of "Mental Health Matters with Dr. Matt", and the Co-Founder of Counseling Speaks. Matt starts off the conversation about the dangers of opioid use in children. He then continues to talk about how common it is for children to get ahold of opioids. Lastly, he explains how to help a child you have reason to believe is currently being held in a compromising situation.



About Matthew Glowiak

Matthew serves as a core clinical faculty at SNHU which also contributes to the faculty at Walden. He is also known as a writer with Choosing Therapy, a mental health start-up taking place in Brooklyn, NY, along with host of his own television show "Mental Health Matters with Dr. Matt." He has also written multiple chapters within textbooks and is published online in the likes of Counseling Today, CONTACT, and The Advocate Magazine.



