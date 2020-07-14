Opioids Drugs 2020 Global Market Net Worth US$ 32.6 Bn Forecast by 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- Opioids drugs Market 2020



Global opioids drugs market was valued US$ 22.85 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 32.6 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.54 % during a forecast period.



Opioids are mainly used in cancer pain management and end-stage diseases in which painkilling care is required.

The rising prevalence of cancer, high demand for pain therapeutics in the treatment of chronic pain, regulatory approvals & launches of innovative drug formulations, and increasing approval rate of abuse-deterrent formulations of opioid drugs are major driving factors of the global opioids drugs market. Extensive misuse of opioids, the growing incidence of death related to opioid overdose, and rising number of lawsuits against opioid manufacturers are hindering the growth of the market.



Oxycodone holds the largest market share in terms of product, owing to the used to help relieve moderate to severe pain. It works in the brain to change how your body feels and responds to pain. Oxycodone may cause side effects such as dry mouth, stomach pain, drowsiness, flushing, headache, and mood changes.



Major Key Players of Opioids drugs Industry are :-



Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allergan Plc

Apotex Inc.

Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (Depomed Inc.)

Biodelivery Sciences International Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Inc.

Egalet Corp.

Endo International Plc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Indivior Plc

Insys Therapeutics Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Kempharm Inc.

Lannett Co. Inc.

Lupin Ltd.

Mallinckrodt

Mylan Nv

Orexo Ab

Pernix Therapeutics

Pfizer Inc.

Purdue Pharma Lp

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Sun Pharma)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



The global Opioids drugs market report is curated by considering the drivers, challenges, trends, and threats which can influence the industry. These are discussed in a succinct manner with respect to market fluctuations, socio-economic factors, economic policies and SOPs, subsidies, and incentives. It is divided into main segments and further split into sub-segments. The prospects of these segments are estimated by region, customer sentiment, purchasing power, and other factors and assist in estimating the overall value of the market. Regions and their value to the market are judged on performance, ease of business index, and other pertinent metrics. Prolific players are profiled and their investments studied for drawing out the right inferences.



Market Dynamics



The Opioids drugs market report contains the main growth enablers and setbacks faced by industry leaders for the period of 2020 to 2026. The variables and their role in shaping the industry are written in high detail. Sources include government organization websites, research centers, news articles, private research reports, and other credible sources. Data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other technologies are employed for capturing data at a rapid. Threats and weaknesses mentioned in the report serve as precautionary measures for companies to stay alert and have a better outlook.



Segmentation



The Opioids drugs market report is segmented into sub-segments and divided even further for comprehensive reading. The segment valuation, growth, revenue, and demand in the market are expounded in a clear and concise manner. These are backed by validated factors and hurdles. Consumer perception, shift of preference, and other performance-based factors are taken into consideration.



Research Methodology



Market research takes place in two major steps, primary and secondary research. Primary and secondary market research are executed using Porter's Five Forces method. Primary research entails the accumulation of raw data from public and private sources. The data is studied extensively and validated with the help of subject matter experts, consultants, and directors of key companies



Secondary research is conducted for the verification of the primary research through other sources. Surveys and polls are conducted to understand the pulse of the audience and used in crafting new stratagems. Exhibitions, trustworthy databases, archives, events, press releases of industry leaders, and other pivotal turning points are assessed to gain information on the industry.



Competitive Landscape



Noteworthy players in the Opioids drugs market are profiled in conjunction with respect to the market, their standing, and backed by historical data and current moves. Product launches, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and mergers & acquisitions are prime strategies of players discussed in the report.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Opioids Drugs Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and Volume(Units)



4. Market Overview



5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators



6. Global Opioids Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast



7. Global Opioids Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product



8. Global Opioids Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application



9. Global Opioids Drugs Market Analysis, by Region



10. North America Opioids Drugs Market Analysis



Continued…



NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



