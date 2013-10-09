Oplink Communications, Inc (NASDAQ:OPLK) Investor Alert: Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Oplink Communications, Inc (NASDAQ:OPLK) was announced concerning whether certain Oplink Communications officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Oplink Communications, Inc (NASDAQ:OPLK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Oplink Communications officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Oplink Communications, Inc reported that its Total Revenue rose from $174.93 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on July 1, 2012 to $183.40 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on June 30, 2013 and that its Net Loss of $2.58 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on July 1, 2012 turned into a Net Income of $13.37 million for for the 52 weeks period that ended on June 30, 2013



Oplink Communications, Inc (NASDAQ:OPLK0 grew from $12.28 per share in June 2012 to as high as $20.95 per share in August 2013.



On Oct. 7, 2013, NASDAQ:OPLK shares closed at $18.28 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Oplink Communications, Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com