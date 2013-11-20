Oplink Communications, Inc (NASDAQ:OPLK) Investor Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Oplink Communications, Inc (NASDAQ:OPLK) shares over potential securities laws violations by Oplink Communications, Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of Oplink Communications, Inc (NASDAQ:OPLK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Oplink Communications, Inc (NASDAQ:OPLK) concerning whether a series of statements regarding Oplink Communications’ business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Oplink Communications, Inc reported that its Total Revenue rose from $174.93 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on July 1, 2012 to $183.40 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on June 30, 2013 and that its Net Loss of $2.58 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on July 1, 2012 turned into a Net Income of $13.37 million for for the 52 weeks period that ended on June 30, 2013



Oplink Communications, Inc (NASDAQ:OPLK) shares grew from $12.28 per share in June 2012 to as high as $20.95 per share in August 2013.



On November 19, 2013, NASDAQ:OPLK shares closed at $15.92 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Oplink Communications, Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com