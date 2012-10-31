OPNET Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover Offer

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in OPNET Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) shares was announced concerning whether the offer to acquire OPNET Technologies, Inc. for a value of $43 per NASDAQ:OPNT share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:OPNT shares.



Investors who purchased shares of the OPNET Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) prior to October 26, 2012, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:OPNT shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of OPNET Technologies, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:OPNT investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On October 29, 2012,Riverbed Technology (NASDAQ: RVBD) and OPNET Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) announced that Riverbed Technology has entered into an agreement to acquire OPNET Technologies for $43 per share in cash and stock, representing an equity value of $1 billion and an enterprise value of $921 million.



However, At least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:OPNT shares at $42.00 per share. Furthermore, in November 2011 NASDAQ:OPNT shares traded as high as $46.71 per share. In addition, OPNET Technologies’ financial performance improved over the past recent years. In fact OPNET Technologies reported that its Total Revenue rose from $122.88 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2009 to $172.72 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2012 and that its Net Income over the respective time periods increased from $4.73 million to $18.33 million.



Therefore the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NASDAQ:OPNT stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the OPNET Technologies Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in OPNET Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



