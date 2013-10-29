Opony.com Releases New Tire Range's for the Winter Months

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Winter is coming, and cars driving on icy winter roads need special preparation to prevent accidents and other dangers that can cost drivers significant sums of money- money everyone would rather see spent on seasonal gifts and celebrations. Opony.com is Poland’s number one provider of car tires, having served over a million customers over their 11 year history, and have now added sets of winter tires to their online store in order to encourage drivers to make the switch ahead of the change of season. The store has also listed new accessories to give users the best in safety and traction.



www.opony.com is an online tire specialist that stocks summer and winter tires, allowing individuals to specialise their tires to the environment in a country as changeable as Poland. The site even provides a wide variety of alloy and steel wheels to hang the tires on in case of damage or strain, and accessories such as tire chains and studs to give cars crucial extra grip in icy conditions.



All of the new products added to the website come with detailed product descriptions, reviews and clear pricing. The newest trend is for ‘all season tires’ (www.opony.com/opony/caloroczne) which have the grip and robustness to handle winter hardships while having the longevity to be used during the summer as well, saving Poland’s drivers from constant seasonal replacements.



A spokesperson for Opony.com explained, “Our selection of winter tires and accessories has never been more comprehensive, and the work we have undertaken in ensuring the best products are available to Polish customers has allowed us to guarantee the best prices and offers available anywhere in the country, sourcing quality materials from the right supplies. Not all drivers consider snow tires and a necessity, which is why there are so many accidents come the winter time. It’s far better to make a small investment as an effective precaution than have to pay out big time when the roads get treacherous.”



About Opony.com

Opony.com provide the largest selection of tires, chains and wheels at the best prices. They guarantee a secure transaction and fast and free shipping across the whole of Poland. 1 million drivers have trusted Opony.com over their 11 years in business and have kept coming back due to their excellent customer service, prices and product range. For more information, please visit: http://www.opony.com