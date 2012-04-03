Oppenheimer Global Resource Private Equity Fund I, L.P. Investor Files Lawsuit over Alleged Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2012 -- An investor in the Oppenheimer Global Resource Private Equity Fund I, L.P. filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts against Oppenheimer Global Resource Private Equity Fund I, L.P. over alleged Violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Investors in the Oppenheimer Global Resource Private Equity Fund I, L.P. have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 25, 2012. Those investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges that Oppenheimer Global Resource Private Equity Fund I, L.P. and others violated Sections 12(a)(2) and/or 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 and the rules promulgated thereunder by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Oppenheimer Global Resource Private Equity Fund I, L.P. was a fund of funds launched by Oppenheimer in April 2008. The goal of the Oppenheimer Global Resource Private Equity Fund I, L.P. was to raise approximately $200 million in aggregate commitments and required a minimum investments of $500,000 for “Class A” units and $5 million for “Class B” units. Between April 2008 and April 2010, the Oppenheimer Global Resource Private Equity Fund I, L.P. raised approximately $85 million and total investment to date in the fund is estimated at $140 million, so the plaintiff.



Specifically, the plaintiff claims that the solicitation documents used to entice investments in the Oppenheimer Global Resource Private Equity Fund I, L.P. contained materially untrue and misleading statements. The plaintiff alleges that those statements overstated the value of the Oppenheimer Global Resource Private Equity Fund I, L.P.' holdings as well as its profitability and financial performance due to a failure of the its procedures and in violation of applicable laws and standards.



On February 24, 2012, an article said that the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, the SEC and the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office have been investigating the Oppenheimer Global Resource Private Equity Fund I, L.P. since the fall of 2011, sending multiple subpoenas to certain employees of the Oppenheimer Global Resource Private Equity Fund I, L.P.



On March 6, 2012, in its annual report, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. disclosed that it received notice from the United States Attorney’s Office in Boston, Massachusetts seeking information on its valuation of a “single portfolio holding” of the Fund during 2009.”



