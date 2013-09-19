Recently published research from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, "Opportunities and Challenges for the Thin-film Projected Capacitive Touch Panel Industry", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- In the second half of 2012, Apple incorporated thin-film projected capacitive touch features into its iPad Mini putting this technology into the spotlight. However, even before Apple's decision, the technology had already gained a significant share in the market due to its cost advantage. In 2011, thin-film projected capacitive touch technology accounted for 33% of touch panels used in smartphones and tablets, and this ratio rose further to approximately 40% in 2012. The considerable growth of mid-range to value-line consumer electronics products in 2013, as well as the expectation that numerous branded vendors will switch technologies, has further improved the outlook for this technology. This report analyzes the challenges manufacturers face in their quest to take advantage of business opportunities in this technology segment.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Apple, ASUS, GIS, HTC, Lenovo, Microsoft, Nitto Optical, OIKE, Samsung, TPK, Young Fast Optical
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