Opportunities and Challenges in the EMI Shielding Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2020 -- The global EMI shielding market size is projected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2020 to USD 9.2 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this market is propelled by factors such as ongoing demonstrations of field trials and pilot projects to develop the viability of 5G technology, and stringent environmental and EMC regulations across industries.



EMI shielding market for conductive coatings & paints accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019



Conductive coatings & paints held the largest market share in 2019 as they provide EMI shielding for non-metal surfaces. Materials such as silver, nickel, graphite, silver-coated copper are used as the fillers in conductive coatings and paints. Physical vapor deposition (PVD) is a popular conductive coating application. A conductive shield is created around the casing by the conductive coating and paints and prevents EMI signal interfering with the control signals.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105681800



The EMI shielding market for radiated EMI held the largest share of market in 2019



The radiation method accounted for the largest share of the EMI shielding industry in 2019. This is because EMI metal shielding is commonly used to protect the device from EMI radiation. Metal shielding typically provides an EMI shielding range of up to 100 dB radiation. For instance, in hospitals, EMI shielding solutions are used in sensitive electrical equipment such as electrocardiography (ECG) machine to reduce the effects of EMI radiation.



EMI shielding market for consumer electronics industry held the largest share of market in 2019



The consumer electronics industry held the largest market share in 2019. The proliferation of consumer electronic devices, an increase in sensor density being a hallmark of smartphones, and the need to comply with EMI shielding guidelines are expected to be the major factors contributing to the growth of the market in consumer electronics.



EMI shielding market in APAC to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The EMI shielding market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 owing to factors such as the escalating demand for consumer electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, and home appliances and the rapid development of advanced cellular infrastructure. The ever-increasing use of electronic systems in the automotive sector and rising demand for electric vehicles are the other factors that are likely to boost the market for the EMI shielding solutions in the Asia Pacific.



The high cost of EMI shielding increases the overall cost of the device. EMI shielding solutions generally include compliance testing and part costs such as those associated with cleaning, loading and unloading, and masking processes. These additional costs involved in the development of EMI shielding solutions result in the higher cost of the end product.



Key Market Players

Laird Performance Materials (UK), Parker-Hannifin (US), PPG Industries (US), Henkel (Germany), and RTP Company (US) are some of the leading players in the EMI shielding market.