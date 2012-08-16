Opportunities for Business Are Endless on Publingo's Business Networking Platform

Rochelle Park, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Publingo.com offers entrepreneurs hundreds of opportunities for business owners to sell, buy or partner with other like-minded individuals. The company’s business networking platform helps businesses make more money simply by networking and taking advantage of the endless deals that are made on the site every day.



Currently, there are a lot of listings for businesses that are for sale on Publing.com. Members of the site can find a business for sale in California, New York, and Florida. Each listing has the potential to be rewarding for both sides of a deal as Publingo.com doesn’t charge any broker fees. The idea that sparked the creation of the site was to cut out the middleman to allow business owners to negotiate on their own.



Publingo.com functions like a matchmaker. It is a networking platform dedicated to business men and women throughout the world who are looking to either sell a business or buy one that’s already making money. There’s a business for sale in Texas that’s consistently profitable and there are businesses in other parts of the United States that are performing just as well.



“I just love Publingo.com. It is so easy to navigate and set up listings that I never spend more than 30 minutes when I need to get something done. We were looking for an investment partner for an auto body repair shop and found one in less than two weeks. So far everything is going well.” – Richard Johansen



One of the principals at the company said, “When we developed Publingo we wanted to create a website that was simply a place where business owners could meet.” He went on to say that the website is perfect for entrepreneurs who enjoy investing as there are plenty of investment opportunities in many different fields.



About Publingo

Sell your business in the most transparent and the most profitable way on Publingo, where selling your business is only a few clicks away. Publingo allows you to sell your business without any broker or middlemen, simply by placing an ad with a detailed description about your business and then directly connect with buyers who can contact you without any middlemen involved in the process.