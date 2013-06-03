Opportunities for Financing Green Energy Projects Are on the Rise

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Managed Resource Group of Denver, CO is bullish on its outlook for financing green energy projects. As the public becomes more aware of energy options leaving a smaller environmental footprint, it reacts with pressure up the line. This pressure is applied to everyone, from corporate America to politicians in place or running on a green platform.



The Group’s spokesperson, Mr. Dennis Gronbeck – VP, Operations, declared: “Sometimes it takes a while to catch on, but there is no longer any denying that green energy projects have a lasting, positive effect. There is no excuse for not trying to find a way to build what is necessary or power a municipality while keeping the environment in mind, for now and for the decades to come. That is why we continue to team with socially and environmentally conscious corporate and government influencers, looking to build, quite literally, for the future. This helps us in our efforts to continue financing green energy projects.”



While the economy has taken its time to rejuvenate, many companies, contractors and innovators have kept progressing. New discoveries, product improvements and ideas have entered the mainstream. The result is an upswing in corporate interest in financing green energy products. These projects will set the bar for others, as they establish an example for environmentally minded business.



“Saying you are concerned about the environment from your boardroom or in a press release is one thing, executing the necessary feasibility studies and implementing climate conscious projects is another. Such efforts and investments show that you, as a company, believe enough in yourselves to be profitable, yet considerate of our current environment," concluded Mr. Gronbeck.



The companies involved in progressing towards a green goal on any level, are quickly realizing these efforts to be good public relations as well as profit generating. As society sees and accepts a need for financing green energy projects, so do those with the power to do so. This is a ripple effect being embraced by society, government, and corporate America.



By riding the wave of increasing economic improvement, and keeping our eyes on the prize of a healthier and stronger environment, companies looking to build or expand are actually in a win/win situation.



Putting efforts and resources in harnessing solar energy or lessening use of fossil fuels, the smart and progressive companies are investing substantially towards these ends. They are free to brag about these efforts, as it seems everyone out there is on board and applauding.



Another benefit comes when the companies themselves start to compete and set standards for green initiatives. As the cream rises, others will follow or fail. We all benefit when corporate America sees a need to set socially responsible goals that become the standard.



About Managed Resource Group

Throughout the last decade, partners of Managed Resource Group have backed and funded hundreds of environmentally considerate projects. With a record of excellence on human and environmental affairs, the company looks forward as it continues financing green energy projects by teaming up with corporations and municipalities looking to decrease their environmental footprint and increase social awareness.



