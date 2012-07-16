Opportunities for Foreign Vehicle OEMS in South Korea - New Market Report Now Available

New Transportation research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Given the implementation of the free trade agreements between South Korea and the EU, and subsequently between South Korea and the US, what do the economic and demographic fundamentals mean for the South Korean vehicle market? And, in particular, where are the best opportunities for import brands?
Euromonitor International's new Automotive reports are designed specifically for stakeholders in the automotive industry and are compiled from Euromonitor's unrivalled range of global macro-economic and consumer intelligence. This innovative approach assesses myriad 'pull' factors that help shape the future of vehicle demand: from consumer lifestyles to income and expenditure; from demographics and household profiles to social technologies. Automotive also draws upon perspectives from Euromonitor's coverage of other industries, including Consumer Electronics, Consumer Finance and Travel and Tourism.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Automotive products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Market Entry Strategies and Emerging Opportunities in the Car Rental Industry in South Korea
- The South African Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The South African Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Defense Expenditure in Australia to 2015 - Market Sizing and Forecasts: Market Profile
- The South Korean Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- Defense Expenditure in South Africa to 2015 - Market Sizing and Forecasts: Market Profile
- The South African Packaging Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Non-Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Introduction of Compulsory Motor Third-Party Liability Insurance to Drive Market Growth
- The Global Armored Vehicles and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2011-2021
- Mining in South Africa to 2015 - Market Sizing and Forecasts: Market Profile