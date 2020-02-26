Opportunities for New Market Entrants in Post-Harvest Treatment Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- The report "Post-harvest Treatment Market for Fruits & Vegetables by Type (Coatings, Cleaners, Fungicides, Ethylene Blockers, Sanitizers, and Sprout Inhibitors), Crop Type (Fruits and Vegetables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarket. The post-harvest treatment market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 2.3 billion by 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. The growing trade of fruits and vegetables is one of the key factors driving the growth of the post-harvest treatment market.



The cleaner segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The post-harvest treatment market is segmented, on the basis of type, into coatings, sanitizers, cleaners, sprout inhibitors, fungicides, and ethylene blockers. The cleaners segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is widely used to treat fruits and vegetables for removing dust particles from the produce. The innovations in the cleaner segment, such as organic and bio-based cleaners, are projected to contribute to the growth of this segment in the post-harvest treatment market.



The fruit segment is projected to account for the largest share in the post-harvest treatment market during the forecast period.



The post-harvest treatment market is segmented, on the basis of crop type, into fruits and vegetables. The fruits segment is projected to be a leading segment in the post-harvest treatment market, in terms of value, due to the increasing awareness pertaining to the use of post-harvest treatments on fruits. Furthermore, the increasing trade of fruits due to its increasing application as natural flavors in various food categories are projected to drive the growth of the post-harvest treatment market.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the post-harvest treatment market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for exotic fruits and vegetables from the developed regions. Countries such as India and China are the major producers of fresh fruits and vegetables, which is exported across the globe. This presents profitable opportunities for manufacturers in the post-harvest treatment market in the region.



The prominent vendors in the post-harvest treatment market include Decco (US), JBT (US), Pace International LLC (US), Xeda International (France), Agrofresh (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), Bayer (Germany), and Citrosol (Spain), Fomesa Fruitech (Spain), Futureco Bioscience (Spain), Corteva Agriscience (US), BASF (Germany), Sensitech Inc (US), Post-Harvest Solutions (New Zealand), Janssen PMP (Belgium), Colin Campbell Pty Ltd (Australia), Valent Biosciences (USA), and RPM International (US).