Opportunities for the Growth of Motion Control Market

The global motion control market size is estimated to reach from USD 15.5 billion in 2022 to USD 20.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% during forecasted period. Few of the drivers of this market includes the growing adoption of advanced and automated processes for factory automation; safety-enabled productivity in industries; and increasing demand for industrial robots in manufacturing processes.



Sensors have always been a part of industrial automation and motion control systems. These sensors are the vital link between the physical system, collecting data from various machine processes, and the communication links that transmit data to the cloud or other control or monitoring facilities. IIoT sensors for motion are mostly encoders, that is, for position and speed. These sensors have higher-level functions within them, such as processing and decision-making functions that are not off-loaded on the machine. This added intelligence makes machines smarter and the entire process better managed, more efficient and streamlined, saving engineering time and cost.



The drives segment is expected to showcase the highest growth during the forecast period. Drives provide non-emergency start/stop control, acceleration and deceleration, overcurrent, and overvoltage and phase loss protection in motion control systems. Most of the manufacturing facilities are trying to automate their processes, which is increasing the demand for drives.



Semiconductors & electronic industry is expected to hold the second largest share in motion control market during forecast period. Increasing complexity in semiconductors and electronic equipment-related manufacturing is driving the need for high-tech motors, drives, and motion controllers. Moreover, due to the increased adoption of miniature devices and the revolutionary development of microelectronics, the manufacturing of products needs to be more precise. Motion control solutions help in the precise and controlled movement of a load while manufacturing. Hence, the demand for motion control components in semiconductor and electronics-related applications is increasing.



Europe to hold the second largest region for motion control market in 2021. The increase in demand for automobiles, medical devices, and machinery in Europe is driving the growth of the motion control market. Growing awareness regarding more precise methods of motion controlling, advancements in controller capabilities, the ability to control multiple axes and the development of advanced motion controllers are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the motion control market. Manufacturing companies in Europe increasingly focus on automation to increase their productivity and quality. The presence of many automobile, metal, and machinery manufacturing companies in this region is driving the growth of the market in Europe.