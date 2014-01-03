Opportunities in Global Post Office Financial Services - New Market Study Published

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- The financial services sector represents a significant opportunity for much-needed additional revenue for postal operators, either directly or through alliances with financial institutions. Many postal operators are also being urged to offer basic financial services such as payments, savings and microfinance to combat social and financial exclusion, particularly in poorer countries, or to better serve more remote geographical areas and isolated social groups. There is a significant potential for partnerships between postal operators and financial institutions, even in markets where postal operators and postal banks already offer a range of financial services.
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of postal financial services provided by postal operators across the globe
- Examines the key trends and challenges within the sector
- Business models and successful case studies of post office financial services
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make a post office financial partnership work for you
- Utilize the ubiquity of post offices
- Learn best practice and read case studies
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