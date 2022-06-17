Opportunities in the Drone Software Market by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2022 -- The report on the drone software market provides an analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market. The drone software market is projected to grow from USD 5.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 11.2 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2027.



The drone software market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Increased innovations in drone software contribute to market growth in countries as India, China, South Korea, and Malaysia among others will drive the regional market growth in the upcoming years.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=164228429



Based on solution, drone software is segmented into system and application software. System software is used to control the flight of a drone using a desktop computer or station. This software is generally used in the military sector, where there is a need to control a fleet of drones designed to perform complex tasks. System software has the same responsive interface as application software; and is loaded with more complex drone data analysis, mapping, and image processing features. This software is used in various industries, including military, construction, mining, logging, agriculture, real estate, and highway maintenance. The advanced features provided by system software are expected to result in increased demand for them. Pix4D SA (Switzerland) and FlytBase, Inc. (India) are some of the prominent companies that provide system software.



Application software for drones enables the user to control the flight from devices such as smartphones, tablets, or controllers. Being present on the site helps the drone pilot to make improvements in the flight path or flight pattern. Commercial drones are bound to a specific operational range, due to which a controller, mobile, or tablet can be easily used to control their operation. A majority of drone software are cloud-based and provide ease of access from any device. This enables users to view videos and pictures in real time. Application software is practical for drones that are used in remote areas or places where carrying a desktop station is not possible; for instance, surveying a hazardous material accident, water sampling using drones, or using drones in archaeology or wildlife photography.



As the number of active drones increases, the necessity to monitor and control several drones in close proximity will become increasingly important. Companies are offering dedicated servers and software for commercial and military applications. Military applications include drones to search a defined area, find missing persons or wounded soldiers, drop supplies, and patrol the perimeter to detect threats while commercial applications include drone light shows, among many others. Using the drone swarm software, one can easily control swarm drones with only one computer (without a distance limit) and check the video and flight information in real-time. Even if all swarm drones arrive late at the landing station, the software sees to it that the drones fly in alignment with a synchronized starting time at each stop to avoid collision risks. As there are dedicated servers, even in the event of a drone loss or computer malfunction, video information is automatically saved on the server.