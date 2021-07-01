Opportunities in USA Quantitative Analysis Careers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2021 -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) experts at the Oxford-Man Institute of Quantitative Finance have long been investigating the ways in which machine learning can have a role to play in investment management, especially in applications where there is a high volume of data. At the start of June 2021, the Man Group Plc-backed researchers at the University of Oxford said that the AI that they had developed now had the capacity to predict the movements of the stock market. Their machine learning program has been designed to project the way that shares are going to move and has now achieved a pretty impressive 80% success rate for the equivalent of around 30 seconds of live trading. The machine learning program developed by the researchers uses principles from natural language processing to process liquidity data across sources such as limit order books. The AI could obviously be a game changer in terms of investment and it's likely that many in the market will be scrambling to get their hands on it, or something similar.



Selby Jennings has supported many talented people in defining exceptional quantitative analysis careers in locations across the US, and beyond. The firm has experience and expertise in this field, as well as every other crucial area of banking and financial services, including risk management, legal and compliance, investment management and private wealth management. Selby Jennings was established in 2004 and has since developed a network of connections with organizations across the sector, from the start-ups that are changing the face of finance today to international names in banking. The team at Selby Jennings is trained extensively to help provide expert support for quantitative analysis careers and other specialist areas. Consultants use best-in-class technology and strategies to deliver mutually beneficial outcomes for clients and candidates. The goal is to re-imagine the process of recruitment to remove pain points for all involved and streamline the approach.



With its long history and expansive outlook, Selby Jennings is a go to for banking and financial services recruitment and those in niche areas such as quantitative analysis careers. The firm has a broad nationwide reach that includes locations such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco and which also extends internationally. The firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group, which ensures a global perspective alongside in-depth understanding of banking and financial services in the USA. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions are crafted for clients on a bespoke basis, designed to cater to the individual needs that each business has when it comes to talent acquisition. There are currently many different roles available via Selby Jennings in the US, including: VP Market Risk Modelling, Risk and Control Manager, Quantitative Researcher, Software Engineer and AVP Life Pricing.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Quantitative Analysis Careers visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.