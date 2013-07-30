Opportunities of Composites in the Global Automotive Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Composites (glass fibers, resins, and carbon fibers) find their application in several sectors of the global market including the automotive market. There are several benefits of using composites in vehicles. It renders greater resistance to heat, makes the car lighter, and improves the fuel efficiency of the vehicle.



New infrastructure projects, growth in population, environmental awareness, and urbanization are some of the factors likely to drive the market of composites in the automotive industry. Some of the factors hampering the growth of composites in the automotive industry are lack of suitable manufacturing processes for high volume applications, and the high cost of materials. However, carbon fiber usage will be prevalent in the premium segment and high end cars and the availability of frugal carbon fibers will offer an opportunity in high-volume applications.



Composites find their application in different areas of the automotive industry such as in producing body panels, manufacturing key composite materials, and in some important manufacturing processes. In body panels, it is used in the interior headliners, front end carriers, and fenders. It is also used in the form of key composite materials such as SFT, LCM, and polyurethane LWRT. It also finds usage in key manufacturing processes that include injection molding and compression molding.



Some of the major players in this market are DUPONT, BASF, DSM Composite Resin, Lorenz GmbH, TETRA-DUR GmbH, and RTP.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



