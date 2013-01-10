Opportunities to Increase Workplace Safety Remain Critical Discussion Point Across Industries

Spring Park, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Safety Rail Company, a leading distributor of OSHA-compliant fall protection systems, has stayed abreast of changing workplace safety needs across its clients. Recently, the company announced the addition of portable gate components to its selection of equipment, to enhance its commitment to superior fall protection. The gate components are available through the company’s website, safetyrailcompany.com, in different sizes and conformations.



A representative from the company explained how new products support Safety Rail Company’s commitment to safety. “Our goal is to make fall protection effective, easy and affordable for all of our customers. Now that we offer portable gates, we’re able to provide an additional level of protection that applies to a range of different potential scenarios.”



All equipment available from Safety Rail Company meets the list of OSHA rules pertaining to fall protection, provided by the U.S. Department of Labor. Safety Rail Company experts are available to help clients interpret these rules and regulations and identify appropriate solutions. Click on the link for more information on safety gates.



About Safety Rail Company

Safety Rail Company is a leading provider of OSHA-compliant fall protection systems that are durable, innovative and affordable. With years of industry experience, Safety Rail Company’s products are engineered with the sole focus of saving lives, but also are notably easy to assemble, configure, use and store. The company offers dedicated one-on-one service, free in-depth consultations, as well as free 3D CAD presentations. For more information, visit www.safetyrailcompany.com.