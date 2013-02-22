Opportunity Space, Austin's Newest Coworking Space, Is Now Open for Business

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Opportunity Space, an all-dedicated-desk coworking space, has recently announced its grand opening in the heart of downtown Austin, Texas.



The Austin coworking accommodations offered by Opportunity Space provide startup businesses and freelancers with dedicated desks or offices. Members can lease one or more desks for a fixed low monthly rate per desk, with no long-term commitments. Opportunity Space, located one mile east of the Austin Convention Center, is situated in a beautiful, remodeled converted house complete with wooden floors, high ceilings, full kitchens, and full bathrooms including a shower.



Opportunity Space has already leased out one-third of its available desks in just two weeks from its initial opening—a clear sign of the demand from Austin freelancers, startup founders, and entrepreneurs for a quiet yet communal space to work.



“Opportunity Space takes the hassle out of leasing office space for your startup, allowing you to focus on your business instead of your office,” says Erica Douglass, Opportunity Space’s founder. “We are proponents of keeping things simple.”



When members join Opportunity Space, they receive their own dedicated desk and chair, so they can store items in the space. The coworking space offers high-speed (80Mbit down) Internet and wireless coverage throughout the entire house. Each member has free access to printers, scanners, and shredders, and the refrigerators are stocked full with drinks. Coffee and snacks are also provided. All utilities such as power, heat, air conditioning, and filtered water are included. There are no upcharges for items like conference room access.



Opportunity Space is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week to members. The location includes 14 dedicated parking spaces, as well as ample street parking, for members to use.



The coworking space welcomes startup businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs from all industries.



“We enjoy working with like-minded startup companies and freelancers who can benefit from networking with each other,” says Douglass.



Opportunity Space offers free, no-obligation tours. Prospective members who wish to find out more about Opportunity Space can contact Opportunity Space through their website (opportunityspace.com) or phone (512-271-2000).



About Opportunity Space

2125 East Cesar Chavez St.,

Austin, TX 78702