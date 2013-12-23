Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of OpportunityAnalyzer: Acute Ischemic Stroke - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2017 market report to its offering

The acute ischemic stroke (AIS) market is poised for major changes during the forecast window out to 2017. Given the impending patent expiry of Activase/Actilyse, in 2015 and 2016 in the US and 5EU respectively, the current standard of care for AIS patients is expected to lose its leading position. From 2015 onwards, Activase is expected to see declining sales; this is not only attributed to loss of patent protection, and the subsequent erosion from potential biosimilar versions, but is largely a result of the anticipated launch of Lundbeck’s desmoteplase in 2015. This novel late-stage compound will increase the thrombolysis treatment rates within the AIS patient population because of the extended nine-hour therapeutic time window for acute revascularization therapy



Scope



Overview of AIS, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.



Annualized AIS therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2012 and forecast for five years to 2017.



Key topics covered include market characterization, unmet needs, R&D and clinical trials assessment, late stage clinical trial analysis and implications for the AIS therapeutics market.



Pipeline analysis: focus on the principal late-stage pipeline drug discussing emerging trends as well as overview of earlier phase drugs.



Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global AIS therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons To Buy



- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline. Additionally a list of acquisition targets included in the pipeline product company list.



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global AIS therapeutics market.



- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global AIS therapeutics market in future.



- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors.



- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.



- Track drug sales in the global AIS therapeutics market from 2012-2017.



- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



Key Questions Answered



- The AIS market is marked by the presence of a number of unmet needs in current treatments. What are the main unmet needs in this market? Will the drugs under development fulfil the unmet needs of the AIS market?



- The late-stage AIS pipeline remains thin. Which drugs will have a significant impact on the AIS market. Which of these drugs will have the highest CAGR, and why?



- Activase remains the only FDA-approved therapy for AIS? How will the drug treatment rates change over the next five years? What are the key drivers and barriers to this change?



Key Findings



- The main driver of the expansion of the AIS market will be the launch of Lundbeck’s next-generation thrombolytic agent desmoteplase, which has an extended therapeutic time window of up to nine hours post-stroke onset.



- Other key market drivers include the implementation of telemedicine, rapidly growing and ageing population, resulting in a rise in stroke incidence



- Clinical trials attrition in the late-stage pipeline continues to hamper R&D efforts to bring novel therapies onto market, meaning AIS patients are still restricted to few effective treatment options.



- Stringent eligibility criteria for thrombolysis treatment, as well as a narrow therapeutic time window, means the majority of AIS patients are currently not treated with Activase/Actilyse



- While current thrombolytics are mostly held back by safety concerns when used beyond their intended therapeutic time window, there is ample opportunity for an effective and safe therapy that can be given after nine hours post-stroke onset.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/148041/opportunityanalyzer-acute-ischemic-stroke-opportunity-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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