OpportunityAnalyzer: Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2017

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is an autosomal recessive disease characterized by the secretion of thick, sticky mucus which clogs the lungs and leads to life-threatening lung infections; and obstructs pancreatic enzyme secretions that are essential for the body to break down and absorb nutrients. CF patients have a limited number of available treatment options and significant unmet needs still exist. Opportunities are significant for new therapies that will improve symptoms, change the course of this disease, as well as increase therapy options. The introduction of the first disease modifying therapy, Kalydeco (ivacaftor), by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, paved the way for a new class of therapies known as cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators. During our forecast period, new CFTR modulators will enter the CF market and rapid growth is forecast.



- What are the pressing unmet needs and remaining opportunities in CF?

- What are the R&D strategies drugmakers are pursuing in the CF therapeutics space?

- Will CFTR modulators affect the management of CF?

- How promising are these agents; and how will they shape the CF market over the coming five years?

- How will key product patent expiries in 2014 impact the CF therapeutics market?

- What unmet needs will new pipeline agents fulfil?

- What is the clinical and commercial positioning of pipeline products?



- Rapid growth in the CF market is expected from 2012 to 2017.

- Emerging market players are employing diverse R&D strategies to gain entry in the CF market.

- A curative therapy is the most pressing unmet need in CF.

- Significant opportunities exist for new disease modifying drugs.



- Overview of CF, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms and current treatment options.

- Annualized CF therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapies and forecasts for five years to 2017.

- Key topics covered include strategic product assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, R&D strategies, clinical trial design and implications for the CF therapeutics market.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development, including inhaled antibiotics, CFTR modulators and pancreatic enzyme products.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the US and five major EU CF therapeutics market. Clinical and commercial benchmarking of promising pipeline products versus standard of care treatments and competitive assessment of all therapies. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges.



- Identify the unmet needs and remaining opportunities in the CF therapeutics market.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the US and five major EU CF therapeutics market.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Assess the clinical and commercial viability of promising pipeline products.

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various emerging therapies.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market and segments likely to impact the US and five major EU CF therapeutics market in future.



