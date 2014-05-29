Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of OpportunityAnalyzer: Gout - Opportunity Analysis and Forecast to 2018 market report to its offering

OpportunityAnalyzer: Gout - Opportunity Analysis and Forecast to 2018



Summary



The publisher estimates the 2013 sales for gout at approximately $989m across the 6MM covered in this report. The acute gout segment of the market will double in size over the forecast period, reaching $337m in 2018 at a CAGR of 15%. The chronic gout market, which encompasses urate-lowering and prophylactic anti-inflammatory therapies, will experience even faster growth at a CAGR of 18.8%, and it will more than double in size, reaching over 1.9 billion in 2018. With the current standard of care for gout already encompassing very successful and cheap treatments, the bar for success in the gout market is quite high. As a result, companies are shifting the focus of their research toward more severe gout cases, trying to address the greatest unmet needs. One of the major drivers of the gout market is the growing number of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat gout, for whom the standard therapies are inappropriate due to the presence of comorbidities, unresponsiveness, or intolerance. Targeting this patient niche is the strongest trend in the research and development (R&D) strategies of the gout players.



Highlights



Key Questions Answered



- Although the standard treatments are cheap and effective in most gout patients, there are a growing number of patients for whom the standard therapies are inappropriate. Gout market is still marked by the presence of a number of unmet needs in current treatments. What are the main unmet needs in this market? Will the drugs under development fulfil the unmet needs of the gout market?

- The late-stage gout pipeline is sparsely populated; however these drugs in development will be a strong driver of the gout market growth. Which of these drugs will attain high sales revenues during 2013-2018? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales at the highest CAGR, and why?

- The more aggressive approach to urate-lowering treatment will increase the patient pool treated with urate-lowering agents and prophylactic anti-inflammatory therapies. How will these changes impact the growth of the future market?



Key Findings



- One of the main drivers of the enormous expansion of the gout market will be the introduction of the novel urate-lowering agents, lesinurad and ulodesine, which will be used as add-on therapies to the current standard of care and target the treatment-failure gout population.

- Another strong driver will be the more aggressive approach to urate-lowering treatment, as recommended by the latest treatment guidelines, which will increase the patient pool treated with urate-lowering agents and prophylactic anti-inflammatory therapy.

- Companies are shifting the focus of their research toward more severe gout cases, trying to address the greatest unmet needs.

- Reasons for inadequate gout treatment include a poor patient understanding of their disease and physician failure to develop targeted treatment plans.



Scope



- Overview of gout, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

- Annualized gout therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2013 and forecast for five years to 2018.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the gout therapeutics market.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global gout therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to buy



- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline. Additionally a list of acquisition targets included in the pipeline product company list.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the gout therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the gout therapeutics market in future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track drug sales in the 6MM gout therapeutics market from 2013-2018.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156420/opportunityanalyzer-gout-opportunity-analysis-and-forecast-to-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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