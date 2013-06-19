Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of OpportunityAnalyzer: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2017 market report to its offering

OpportunityAnalyzer: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2017



Summary



Idiopathic Pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic, progressive fibrosing interstitial pneumonia of unknown cause. Limited to the lungs it occurs primarily in older adults =50 years old, with an abysmal prognosis (3-5 years following diagnosis). After decades of being an underserved therapeutic arena, the IPF treatment landscape is set to dramatically change with the anticipated approval and subsequent launch of two small molecule therapeutic options in 2015; InterMunes Esbriet in the US and Boehringer Ingelheims Nintedanib globally. There is tangible excitement amongst the IPF community of changes to a therapeutic field, which was solely dominated by the off-label drug N-acetylcysteine for symptomatic relief and costly supportive palliative care. The IPF market (defined as the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) within the five-year forecast period (20122017) is projected to undergo exponential growth with a steep increase in treatment uptake, particularly in the US, Italy and Spain. Also detailed, is future (past 2017) insight into highly anticipated novel targeted biologics expected to change the small molecule treatment paradigm, with the entry of STX-100 (Biogen) and GS-6624 (Gilead) in the market.



Highlights



Key Questions Answered



- What key R&D strategies are being employed to penetrate this rapidly developing market?

- Esbriet, the only approved IPF therapeutic in EU has suffered slow market access, despite approval in 2011. How will this change within the next 5 years?

- How will the delayed launch of Esbriet in the US impact the therapeutic market, particularly with the competition offered by Nintedanib?

- IPF is a chronic disease with much controversy over suitability of endpoints used. What is the future outlook for clinical trial design?

- Prevalence of IPF is anticipated to increase from 2012-2017 How will epidemiological changes impact the growth of the future market?

- Which biologic molecules have been flagged clinically and commercially for interest by key opinion leaders?



Key Findings



- Exponential Growth in the US and EU Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Markets Expected from 20122017

- Aligned R&D strategies are imperative for attaining access to a lucrative and underserved IPF market

- The IPF market is a vast continuum of unmet needs

- Opportunities remain for biomarkers that identify appropriate IPF patients

- Novel biologic drugs Biogen Idecs STX-100 and Gileads GS-6624 that target fibrosis will alter the current IPF small molecule landscape



Scope



- Overview of IPF, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms and current treatment options.

- Annualized IPF therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapies and top line 5 year forecasts to 2017.

- Key topics covered include strategic product assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, R&D strategies, clinical trial design and implications for the IPF therapeutics market.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development, including disease modifying drugs.

- Analysis: of the current and future market competition in the global IPF therapeutics market. Clinical and commercial benchmarking of promising pipeline products versus standard of care treatments and competitive assessment of all therapies . Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges.



