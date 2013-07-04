Recently published research from GlobalData, "OpportunityAnalyzer: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Idiopathic Pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic, progressive fibrosing interstitial pneumonia of unknown cause. Limited to the lungs it occurs primarily in older adults' =50 years old, with an abysmal prognosis (3-5 years following diagnosis). After decades of being an underserved therapeutic arena, the IPF treatment landscape is set to dramatically change with the anticipated approval and subsequent launch of two small molecule therapeutic options in 2015; InterMune's Esbriet in the US and Boehringer Ingelheim's Nintedanib globally. There is tangible excitement amongst the IPF community of changes to a therapeutic field, which was solely dominated by the off-label drug N-acetylcysteine for symptomatic relief and costly supportive palliative care. The IPF market (defined as the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) within the five-year forecast period (2012-2017) is projected to undergo exponential growth with a steep increase in treatment uptake, particularly in the US, Italy and Spain. Also detailed, is future (past 2017) insight into highly anticipated novel targeted biologics expected to change the small molecule treatment paradigm, with the entry of STX-100 (Biogen) and GS-6624 (Gilead) in the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
Key Questions Answered
- What key R&D strategies are being employed to penetrate this rapidly developing market?
- Esbriet, the only approved IPF therapeutic in EU has suffered slow market access, despite approval in 2011. How will this change within the next 5 years?
- How will the delayed launch of Esbriet in the US impact the therapeutic market, particularly with the competition offered by Nintedanib?
- IPF is a chronic disease with much controversy over suitability of endpoints used. What is the future outlook for clinical trial design?
- Prevalence of IPF is anticipated to increase from 2012-2017 How will epidemiological changes impact the growth of the future market?
- Which biologic molecules have been flagged clinically and commercially for interest by key opinion leaders?
Key Findings
- Exponential Growth in the US and EU Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Markets Expected from 2012-2017
- Aligned R&D strategies are imperative for attaining access to a lucrative and underserved IPF market
- The IPF market is a vast continuum of unmet needs
- Opportunities remain for biomarkers that identify appropriate IPF patients
- Novel biologic drugs Biogen Idec's STX-100 and Gilead's GS-6624 that target fibrosis will alter the current IPF small molecule landscape
Scope
- Overview of IPF, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms and current treatment options.
- Annualized IPF therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapies and top line 5 year forecasts to 2017.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- OpportunityAnalyzer: Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- EpiCast Report: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Pipeline Review, H1 2012
- Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Pipeline Review, H1 2013
- Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Pipeline Review, H2 2012
- Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2012
- Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Therapeutics - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis to 2020
- Men's Health Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Availability of Generic Sildenafil from 2012 to Restrain Market Growth
- Immunomodulators Market to 2017 - Immunosuppressant Antibodies to Replace Antimetabolites as the Highest Value Sector by 2017
- Anti-Hypertensives Market to 2017 - Patent Expiries of Blockbusters such as Diovan, Micardis, Avapro and Atacand to Accelerate Erosion