Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of OpportunityAnalyzer: Late-Stage Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2017 market report to its offering

Late-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD), encompassing stage 4 and 5 CKD, is a disease that manifests in a host of co-morbidities. Of these, bone and mineral metabolism disorders are some of the most commonly treated and have significant impact on morbidity and mortality of patients. This report focuses on the current treatment landscape, unmet needs, pipeline and remaining opportunity in the late-stage CKD market with a focus on the treatment of hyperphosphatemia and secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT). The publisher expects the late-stage CKD market to undergo significant flux over the next five years in the US and 5EU. This changeable landscape is a consequence of a number of contributory factors, including the patent expiries of market leading hyperphosphatemia brands, and the expected launch of three new entrants to the market. The publisher expects US and European healthcare reimbursement reforms to have a drastic impact on the dialysis-dependent CKD market. This is particularly the case in the US, where the treatment landscape for dialysis care has changed significantly due to the 2011 inclusion of IV drugs to the Medicare dialysis reimbursement bundle. This bundle is likely to be expanded to include oral treatments during the study period of the report (2012-2017) and will thus have a major constraining impact on sales for oral drugs in this market.



Scope



- Overview of late-stage CKD, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.



- Topline late-stage CKD therapeutics market revenue from 2012–2017.



Annual cost of therapy, and major marketed and pipeline drug sales in this forecast period are included.



- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market



characterization, unmet needs, R&D strategies, and clinical trial design



for the late-stage CKD therapeutics market.



- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases,



emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative



early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.



An interactive clinical and commercial analyzer tool is available.



- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global



late-stage CKD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry



drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently



researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Key Questions Answered



Based on interviewed KOL expert The publisher has identified the major unmet needs in the late-stage CKD markets. What are the unmet needs for late-stage CKD patients with hyperphosphatemia and SHPT? Will the drugs under development fulfil the unmet needs of the late-stage CKD market?



The publisher anticipates the launch of new agents for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia and SHPT. Will these treatments address the key unmet needs identified by KOLs? What opportunities will remain for developers of novel treatments for these co-morbidities?



How will the changing reimbursement environment in the US dialysis-dependent market impact the sales of marketed and pipeline products? What strategies are companies developing in order to gain traction in this increasingly constrained market?



Key Findings



The late-stage CKD therapeutics market (hyperphosphatemia and SHPT), in the 6MM is forecasted to decline from $1.88bn in 2012 to $1.66bn in 2017, at a CAGR of -2.5%. This decline is attributed to the loss of patent protection for major brands and tightening reimbursement environment for oral treatments in dialysis patients.



With the expected launch of three novel pipeline agents, the dialysis CKD market segment is due to become increasingly competitive over the forecast period as these agents enter a heavily genericized market.



Interviewed experts report pipeline agents to have clinical advantages and expect them to partially address some key unmet needs. Remaining opportunities will be seized by future players who invest in considerable innovations through agents with novel mechanism of actions.



The publisher expects late-stage clinical trials to remain focused on biochemical endpoints in reduction of serum phosphorus or iPTH. The publisher expects novel biomarkers, such as fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF-23), to allow the detection of phosphorus imbalance in patients with earlier stage 3 or 4 disease, therefore broadening the potential patient population eligible for treatment with phosphate binders.



Key Benefits



Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global late-stage CKD therapeutics market.



Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global late-stage CKD therapeutics market in the future.



Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors.



Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.



Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



List of Companies



AbbVie



Amgen



Ardelyx



Deltanoid Pharmaceuticals



Fresenius Medical Care



Galenica



Keryx Biopharmaceuticals



Mitsubishi Pharma Europe



Nektar Therapeutics



OPKO Health



Sanofi/Genzyme



Shield Therapeutics



Shire Pharmaceuticals



Spectrum Pharmaceuticals



Vidasym



Vifor Pharmaceuticals



Number of Companies Mentioned – 16



Number of Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Mentioned – 18



Number of Marketed and Pipeline Drugs with Full Product Profiles – 9 (6 Marketed, 3 Phase III)



Early-stage Pipeline Products Highlighted – 9 (2 Phase II, 2 Phase I, 5 preclinical)



Markets Covered – US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK (6MM)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145978/opportunityanalyzer-late-stage-chronic-kidney-disease-ckd-opportunity-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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