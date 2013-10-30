Recently published research from GlobalData, "OpportunityAnalyzer: Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new report, "OpportunityAnalyzer: Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2017". The NASH market is currently deserted and awaits its first NASH-specific therapy. With novel mechanism of action awaiting approval such as: Genfit's PPAR agonist, GFT505 and Intercept Pharmaceuticals/Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma's FXR agonist, Obeticholic Acid. These compounds will race to be the first approved therapy thus claiming first in class.
Scope
- Overview of NASH, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and disease management.
- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global NASH therapeutics market.
- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across Phase II/IIb, emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development, including: oral Proliferator Activated Receptor alpha, delta (PPARa,d) agonist, oral Farnesoid X Receptor (FXR) agonist, subcutaneous Lysyl Oxidase-Like 2 (LOXL2) inhibitor and subcutaneous Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist.
- Annualized NASH therapeutics market forecast, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2012-2017.
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.
- Key topics covered include strategic clinical and commercial benchmarking assessment of the pipeline and standard of care, market outlook, R&D strategies, and unmet needs for the NASH therapeutics market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies and perform superior market quantification analysis.
- Understanding the trends shaping and driving the global NASH Therapeutics market.
- Understanding treatment preferences of physicians in disease state and across treatment flow.
- Accessing market sizing, forecasts and quantified growth opportunities in the global NASH Therapeutics market till 2017.
- Quantifying patient population in the global NASH Therapeutics market to better design product pricing & launch plans.
- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape.
- Performing benchmarking analysis and growth opportunities against currently marketed products.
- Identifying market entry points based on safety, efficacy, and pricing parameters.
- Assessing competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strength and weakness of current competition.
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies.
- Taking a comprehensive look of at the disease pipeline and identifying most promising paradigm shifting products.
- Assessing strength of pipeline based on first in class and lifecycle management of products.
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