Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of OpportunityAnalyzer: Opioid-Induced Constipation - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2017 market report to its offering

OpportunityAnalyzer: Opioid-Induced Constipation - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2017



Summary



The Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) is a new and rapidly establishing market currently dominated by OTC laxatives set to undergo substantial growth between 2012 and 2017. The main drivers of growth will be an increase in the diagnosed OIC population. This is fuelled by a relaxation of regulations regarding opioid treatment, particularly in the chronic non-cancer pain population. As a result opioid use has risen sharply in the last 15 years. Concurrently, there has been a rapid increase in patients experiencing OIC, with approximately 40-50% of chronic opioid users reporting symptoms. Traditionally, constipation has been treated with laxatives based on empirical research. However, the efficacy of laxatives to treat OIC is relatively poor and only provides adequate relief for approximately 50% of patients. Prior to 2008, the OIC market was desolate, with no approved pharmaceutical (non-laxative) treatment for this condition. There is currently a paucity of approved products, with heavy restrictions limiting their use for the majority of OIC sufferers. However, the OIC therapeutic market is set to enter an explosive period of growth over the five-year forecast period. This advance is catalyzed by a major shift in the OIC treatment algorithm with the entry of several highly- targeted, efficacious, orally-formulated drugs. The competitive landscape will continue to evolve over the forecast period.



Scope



- Overview of OIC, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines

- Annualized OIC therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2012 and forecast to 2017

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the OIC therapeutics market

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global OIC therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications



Reasons to buy



- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Additionally a list of acquisition targets included in the pipeline product company list.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global OIC therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global OIC therapeutics market in future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track drug sales in the global OIC therapeutics market from 2012-2017.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143949/opportunityanalyzer-opioid-induced-constipation-opportunity-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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