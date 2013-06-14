Oprah Winfrey's Life Class Inspires Woman to Write Compelling Memoir on Her Death Bed.

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- A look back on Lillian Butele Kelle’s life paints a picture full of sorrow, defeat and pain. Having become victim to harsh abuse and stage three Throat Cancer, her options of both happiness and continued life were once slim. However, after answering her calling from God to write down her thoughts and feelings, Kelle’s story has been compiled into a life-saving book.



‘I Know Now It Was All For Good: Learning That Nothing Just Happens’ is that story. Raw, bold and chock-full of inspiration, Kelle’s story is providing solace to many facing their own adversity.



Synopsis:



Sexually abused at the tender age of seven by a relative, the author's life was subsequently plagued by shame and self loathing—a state of being that set her on a devastating path of self destruction. Despite a privileged upbringing, and outward appearance of confidence and success, her life was internally dark as she carried the secret of her abuse for over thirty years.



A full blown alcoholic by the age of eighteen; bad decisions and reckless behaviour would plague her on her journey into adulthood. After a tumultuous eight year relationship left her emotionally and financially ruined, the thoughts of suicide that she had battled for years, seemed like her last effort to escape a life that she felt was no longer worth living. An eye opening near death experience would eventually place her on the path of redemption and healing. The choice to seek therapy would finally being her to the realisation that her abuse had been the greatest gift of her life.



As the author explains, one prayer and Television Icon Oprah Winfrey’s Life class changed her outlook on life for good.



“I was on my death bed when her life class series begun. I was unable to speak at the time due to the effects of surgery and so I really paid close attention. It was as though she was talking directly to me. Facing possible death I started to review my life and to write down what I believe God was giving me. For three straight weeks I wrote. It was as though I was being guided by an invisible hand. Well, after three weeks I had written a 206 page book that did not only contain a recount of my life but it also all of the answers to the questions I had been asking for 31 years,” says Kelle, who is a regular public speaker.



Continuing, “Many of us are walking around with issues from the past that are affecting our ability to function today. As a result of my story, so many people have since said that they have now started their own journeys to healing. I’ve also had offenders come up to me wanting to turn their lives around. The result really has been amazing.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“The story moved me and enlightened me, at times I cried, I got angry, and at times I smiled and even laughed. The book is filled with nuggets of insight, wisdom and tidbits of humor. The journey Kelle takes you on is captivating, invigorating and enriching. Thank you Lillian for writing this book, for letting us in and for sharing your experience with us. I am so thankful and forever changed!” says one reader, who found the book invaluable.



Critics praise their author for her diligent attempts to change the lives of others. With the book’s popularity steadily increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘I Know Now It Was All For Good: Learning That Nothing Just Happens’, published by Create Space, is available now: http://amzn.to/15KtszH



About L.B. Kelle

L.B.Kelle was born and raised in the East African Nation of Uganda. In 2000, she moved to the United States of America. She currently lives in Las Vegas, Nevada with her husband and two sons. This is her first book.