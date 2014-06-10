Oprah's Ambassador of Hope Marala Scott and Alyssa Curry to Be Featured on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Best selling author and Oprah’s Ambassador of Hope, Marala Scott and her daughter, Alyssa Curry, will appear on Fi Mazanke’s Direct Connect Empowerment with Fi radio show on the Voice America Network. Marala and Alyssa’s live interview can be heard on Tuesday, June 10 at 1:00 CST at www.voiceamerica.com/ Fi Mazanke is a Leadership Coach and International Radio Show host who has coached thousands of people to empower them over the past fourteen years.



The mother/daughter duo will speak on subjects of overcoming adversity, listening to your intuition, forgiveness and empowering yourself to live and inspired life. These topics are highlighted in their latest book, Intuition. The new release is a novel detailing a suspenseful story about a mother and daughter who use the power of their intuition to overcome a kidnapper’s tale.



“The energy and passion that Marala and Alyssa convey is contagious and will encourage listeners create ways to move through obstacles to attain a meaningful and purposeful life,” remarked show host, Fi Mazanke.



Archives of past episodes of Fi Mazanke's Direct Connect Empowerment can be found at:



http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2319/direct-connect-empowerment-with-fi



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