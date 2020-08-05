Opskar.com, the Leading Car Wash Products Manufacturers in China

Jinhua, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- Opskar.com, the leading car wash products manufacturers are pleased to present a range of eco-friendly car cleaning supplies for contact-less or Touchless car wash process. With contact washing, the cleaners do the washing with manual tools such as brushes, sponge or wipes. While most professional cleaners take utmost care in making sure that car doesn't succumb to scratches, this process is not 100% foolproof. If the rags are not of good quality, they might lead to scratches and fine lines on the car. This process is the most common, cheap and fast. Even in the car cleaning garages, the cars go through different equipment that scrubs, cleans, dries and shines the cars.



The touchless car wash on the other hand is done without using any equipment except the individual foam sprinklers. Also known as the foam cannon kits, this equipment is a combination of foam tank and a spray gun. All that has to be done is apply the OPS touchless car wash soap or shampoo to the vehicle and allow the soap to soak onto the dirty car. Now use the foam cannon kit to spray water out of the high pressure nozzles. This pressure and rinse action performs cleaning without the need for any brush, sponge or cleaning rags. The pressure also allows the dirt, debris, grim and the remaining cleaning agents to disappear without damaging or scratching the car.



This leading car wash products manufacturer offers some top notch car cleaning agents which are also safe for the car, people and the environment. When used with the foam sprinkler, it also helps protect the outer coat and paint on the car. Apart from being quick and easy, this car cleaning process is also very effective when compared to the traditional methods or contact based car washing. As there is no direct contact with the car which makes it even more foolproof.



Who can use the OPS touchless car wash cleaning agents? Anybody who has the foam sprinkler or the cannon kit can use these cleaning supplies. It is quite an expensive business to start an automatic car laundering garage complex. It is also expensive for the car owners to get the automatic car wash done on a periodic basis. The normal garage owners and car wash salons can actually offer the cheap and best solutions for their customers through the touchless car wash services and explain them the benefits of doing so. Gone are the days of the bucket and rag washing. With just a little bit of conscious investment, one can keep their cars clean and tidy every week with minimum effort.



To know more visit https://opskar.com/



About https://opskar.com/

Zhejiang OPS Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd based at Zhejiang, China was established in 2007. The company is the leading car wash products manufacturers featuring products such as car wash powder, car wash shampoo, car wash cleaners, interior cleaning products, windshield washer fluids, windshield washer tablets and more.



Media Contact

Zhejiang OPS

Address: Jinhua, China

Phone: +86-579-82456460

Email: Sales@opskar.com

Website: https://opskar.com/