Optellia Fonti Contributes to Digital Innovation During First Year as CTO at Optelli Fiber

Reston, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2021 -- Optellia Fonti, the CTO of Optelli Fiber has brought some major changes during the first year in her new role. It was in June 2020 that Optellia took over as Chief Technology Officer here at Optelli Fiber LLC. Optelli has a Bachelor's degree in Computer and Information Sciences and Support Services from New York University. Optellia also worked as a Microsoft System Network Administrator for almost 11 years in Seattle, Washington. The first year has been quite eventful and exciting for the new Head who has made significant contributions in digital innovation. Optellia Fonti manages a dynamic and dedicated team with special focus on R&D to stand by their mission to deliver quality products, people and services.



Being in the tech industry for more than a decade, Optellia understands what present day's technology means to a modern business is; and makes tactical use of high-end systems and services to run her operations. Optelli Fiber is now steered by an individual who understands modern day technology in detail and has successfully demonstrated these tools to transform the business. The same is clearly seen in their newest product range such as the Self-healing Fence Intrusion Detection System or the Fiber Optic fence systems; Third Party Interference for Pipeline Infrastructure and Monitoring; Multi-Zone Intrusion Detection System; and Intrusion Detection System for Communication Infrastructure. Optellia Fonti has made significant contributions in her first year in the new role and looks forward to make it a rewarding and enriching experience for her team as well as the organization.



About Optelli Fiber

Optelli Fiber are the leaders in fiber optic sensing and security. The company offers fiber-optic based intrusion detection and alarm management solutions for critical assets and high value sites.



