Some of the key facts of the report

1. Optic Neuritis is a rare condition with an estimated annual incidence of 6.4 per 100,000 cases in population in the United States.

2. Optic Neuritis occurrence tends to be the highest in populations located in higher latitudes and is the lowest in regions closer to the equator.

3. Optic Neuritis is estimated to have an incidence of 1-5 cases per 100,000/year.



Key benefits of the report



1. Optic Neuritis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Optic Neuritis epidemiology and Optic Neuritis market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Optic Neuritis market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Optic Neuritis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Optic Neuritis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Optic Neuritis market.



"More females are affected than males, and approximately five out of every one-hundred thousand people are affected by Optic Neuritis every year."



Optic Neuritis treatment includes many of the existing and emerging therapies that include steroids, corticosteroids and immunomodulatory therapies. They are being utilized to reduce the number and severity of attacks, and prevention of axonal loss and subsequent disability.



Steroids are intended to reduce the inflammation quickly and prevent permanent damage to the nerve. Corticosteroids help to improve the vision a lot. Optic neuritis is increasingly used as a paradigm for Multiple Sclerosis treatment, in particular for neuroprotective and remyelinating treatments, and several clinical trials are currently being performed specifically. Other medications include the use of intravenous methylprednisolone (IVMP), intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and interferon injections. Various other disease-modifying agents, including Glatiramer acetate (Copaxone), interferon beta-1a (Avonex, Rebif), interferon beta-1b (Betaseron, Extavia), mitoxantrone (Novantrone), and natalizumab (Tysabri), are also used to decrease episodes of demyelination in patients with suspected or proven Multiple Sclerosis and are being useful in Optic Neuritis treatment.



Despite all this, the available approved products are limited, which had been approved many years before including Questcor's H.P. Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin) Injection and others. This has given the market opportunities for other companies to gain approval for their products to occupy the Optic Neuritis market as well. However, treatment options have changed in recent years due to a landmark series of studies known as the Optic Neuritis Treatment Trials (ONTT).



In these studies, people with Optic Neuritis were randomized for treatment with intravenous (IV) steroids, oral steroids or placebo. Afterwards, they were evaluated for several years. As a result of the ONTT, eye doctors now treat patients with a combination of IV and oral steroids or monitor the condition without prescribing medical treatment. Use of oral steroids alone is not recommended. The availability of the other Optic Neuritis treatment options is now increasing due to growing awareness about early detection.



Further, an increase of patient pool, availability of reimbursement & well- established health care infrastructure, and availability of affordable therapies are expected to drive the global Optic Neuritis treatment market during the forecast period 2019-2028.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Optic Neuritis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Opicinumab

2. MP101



And many others



The key players in Optic Neuritis market are:

1. Biogen

2. Mitochon Pharmaceuticals

3. Noveome Biotherapeutics



And many others



