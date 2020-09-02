Optica Offering High-Quality Contact Lenses and Eyeglasses at Competitive Prices Online

Nairobi, Kenya -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2020 -- Optica is a reliable optical retail chain based in Nairobi, Kenya. Formed in the year 1959, the optical retail chain started its journey as a single branch operation with a handful of team members. However, Optica today boasts about 40 branches and has a team comprising of more than 350 professionals. Optica believes that the credit for this tremendous success goes to its reverence for eyes and unwavering resolve for offering the highest quality vision care to its esteemed customers. Additionally, the sincere efforts of the entire team helped Optica earn such a distinguished market presence.



Talking about Optica during an interview, the company spokesperson commented, "We at Optica believe that vision is the most precious gift that we all have got and we need to preserve it well. Eyes are our windows to the outside world, enabling us to see around and make memories for a lifetime. However, they are delicate and demand proper care and maintenance. We think vision care shouldn't be just restricted to a pair of glasses or prescription but should be a way to improve vision in every way. To enable our customers to do the same, we provide them with a wide assortment of excellent and competitively priced vision care products and services."



Optica is an optical retail chain that has come a long way and is still passionate enough for its growth and development. The 40th branch operation that the optical retail chain has set up lately is a testimony to the same. Additionally, Optica has plans to set up new stores in the coming years also. As customer satisfaction and convenience is a priority for this optical retail chain, it has started selling products online also. People can now search for the desired products at Optica's online store with convenience, anytime and from anywhere. They can also place orders with convenience and find out the best optician online.



The spokesperson added, "We strive to provide amazing vision care products buying experiences to people. This is why we have our physical stores at convenient locations and all of them are nice looking and appealing. However, their nice and sophisticated appearance sometimes misleads customers. They think that our offerings must be expensive, which is a misunderstanding. Rather, our offerings are some of the most competitively priced in the market with quality in mind."



Those who want to purchase contact lens that are trendy, high in quality and affordable can visit any of the Optica stores. For an even more rewarding experience and affordability, people can consider purchasing eye care products from Optica's online store. They can conveniently and quickly check out all the options available with a few clicks on their mobile device and place orders for the most appropriate ones.



About Optica

Optica is East Africa's prominent optical retail chain, which many people trust for seeking comprehensive vision care. Those on a lookout for glasses eye glasses online can visit Optica's online store to check out a collection of over 10,000 frames belonging to leading brands.