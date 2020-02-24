Optica Offering Quality Backed Eye Care Services at Competitive Prices

Nairobi, Kenya -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- The brand leader in optometry, Optica is committed to providing people with quality vision care. East Africa's leading eye care company offers a wide range of eyewear and accessories to people at affordable prices. The eyeglasses and accessories, from many popular brands, are available in different shapes and sizes at Optica. The store also has a collection of trendy colored glasses for men, women and kids, which can be worn without an ophthalmologist's prescription.



During a press conference, Optica's spokesperson said, "Eyes are one of the most important senses as we perceive and capture the most beautiful memories through our eyes. However, people take them for granted. We need to protect them daily from the harmful effects of both visible and non-visible wavelengths of light. Take care of your eyes and listen to advice given by your eye care examiners. Stylish glasses, without prescribed lenses, are also available at our outlets, which ensure complete protection from dust and UV rays."



Thanks to the services provided by Optica, the first-time clients only have to pay the registration fee set by the company and after that, they are eligible for a life-time check-up. The opticians at Optica are ever-ready to attend the customers and offer their best services to everyone regardless of age. Their staff members stand to advise the customers on the best choice of frame, shape and color. They pride themselves in assisting individuals to appreciate the need to look good while achieving the objective of good vision.



The spokesperson further said, "Our respect for eyes encourages us to offer only quality products in every branch located in different parts of the country. Our team members are trained to offer our customers personalized service. Our love for eyes and vision for the society has made us become a leader in eye-care for many decades and we will continue to serve people through our high-quality eye care accessories in the future as well."



Optica also lets its customer's order specs frame online. Apart from this, daily and monthly contact lenses and colored lenses are also available at the online store. Customers can easily get popular eye lenses, including Matrix Daily Disposable, Dazzle Colored, FreshLook Colorblends and Dailies AquaComfort Plus. Moreover, the customers can also track their orders easily while their privacy is maintained by Optica. While the retail offers free in-store pickup at any Optica store countrywide, it also provides doorstep delivery for all online orders.



About Optica

Optica, an eyewear retailer in Kenya, aims at providing complete optical care to people. The retail chain provides optical solutions, such as sunglasses, contact lenses, frames, and other eyewear accessories to the people to suit their style and face shape. One can visit their website to order spectacle frames. Established in the year 1959, the company has 38 branches in Kenya at present. The eyewear retail segment has a staff of more than 300 people who work with utmost dedication. Optica can be an ideal place for those looking for eye doctors in Nairobi. The renowned eyewear outlet has been expanding its business to make it convenient for its customers to purchase eyewear accessories.