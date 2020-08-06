Optica Provides a Comprehensive Range of Optical Care Products

Nairobi, Kenya -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2020 -- Optica is a Nairobi, Kenya-based optical retail chain that has gone from strength to strength since its inception. Starting its journey with a handful of team members and single branch operation in the year 1959, it has got more than 350 people in its team and 40 branch operations today. The credit for this tremendous success and popularity of this optical retail chain goes to its unwavering resolve to offering the highest quality vision care. Optica unique reverence for eyes makes it provide the most appropriate optical care to all its customers.



While answering a query related to Optica, the company spokesperson stated, "At Optica, we believe that vision is the most precious gift that we all have got and that it needs to be cared for, protected and preserved in every possible way. We also believe that vision care isn't just restricted to a pair of glasses or prescription, but it is a way to improve vision in every way. Therefore, our optical retail chain is dedicated to providing all sorts of vision care services and products to our esteemed customers. After gaining comprehensive insights into the exact requirements of people, our team goes overboard for providing the same."



Optica's enthusiasm for growth and development remains the same as it used to be decades ago. The passion for growth and the provision of extraordinary services has made it a cut above the rest. Optica has opened its 40th branch, which is a new milestone achieved. People can expect the same service standard, high-quality products and a level of unmatched professionalism at all the branches. As all the Optica stores are good looking, people believe that the services at all these stores must be expensive. However, the truth is that Optica has some of the most affordable optical products and services in the country.



The spokesperson added, "Many of those looking for the top optician near me in Kenya count on us. This is not because there aren't other options available but because the majority of them cannot compete with our pricing and they do not have an Optometrist at all their locations. On the other hand, we at Optica have a team of professional Optometrists from Philippines, Spain, Britain, Sri Lanka, India and Kenya. Using state-of-the-art computerized testing equipment, they offer accurate prescriptions for contact lenses and eyeglasses."



For the sake of customer convenience, Optica started selling products online also. Using its online store, people can check out the latest products and place orders for the same. They can do all this right from the comfort of their home. To order contact lens or any other optical care product, people can visit Optica's online store or can seek assistance telephonically.



About Optica

Optica is East Africa's leading optical retail chain reputed for providing comprehensive optical care. To know more about the company and its offerings or to place orders online, people can visit the company's website. Those who want to buy polarized sunglasses can check out the latest collection at Optica's online store.