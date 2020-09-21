Optica Provides Access to Order for Anti-Glare Glasses and Glass Frames Through Their Online Store

Nairobi, Kenya -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2020 -- Optica has 40 stores across Kenya to help cater for the eye health of kids, men and women. Optica provides people with glass frames, daily and monthly contact lenses, eyeglasses and sunglasses to help protect their vision. They also provide eye tests to their patients which normally take up to 15 to 20 minutes. At Optica, they also have several stocks of glass frames from various brands which include Hugo Boss, Nina Sabatini, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Cactus, Paul Redford, and Oxygene. Their glasses are available in various shapes such as rectangle, browline, cat eye, geometric, square, and round. Optica provides all types of eyeglasses and sunglasses both for men and women, as well as for kids. People can also order for their daily and monthly contact lenses, as well as their contact lenses solutions.



Answering a query, Optica's spokesperson commented, "At Optica, we believe that eye care encompasses more than just a pair of glasses or a prescription. Eyes are considered as the windows to the world, capturing memories and immersing us in special moments. Vision is a valuable gift that we're determined in enhancing in every way".



People facing any kind of impaired or blurred vision can log on to optica.africa for their stores' locations across Kenya. At Optica, they can deliver personalized eye services to all their customers. Their new customers who do not have health insurance are required to pay 100KShs for registration to be able to have the advantage of getting their free eye tests for life. For customers with valid health insurance, they won't be required to pay for the registration.



The spokesperson further added, "Our eye care professionals are knowledgeable in offering you personalized service all through your experience. Our passion for eyes and higher quality standard has made Optica a leader in eye care since the year 1959".



Moreover, Optica also provides sales of frames glasses online of sizes 43 to 58. The glass frames are procured from brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Cactus, Hugo Boss, Guess, Nina Sabatini, Paul Redford and Oxygene. Their glass frames come with a free cleaning cloth and case to house the glasses. More so, after selecting the products to buy on their online store, customers can process payment via Visa Card, MasterCard, or through an American Express card.



About Optica

Optica is an eye care center that was established in the year 1959. They provide personalized eye care services to people. People having ineffective or blurred vision can order for their eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, as well as glasses frames. Their products usually come with a free case and cleaning cloth to help take appropriate precautions for the product purchased. Optica also provides anti-glare glasses which help to avoid reflections from the sun and glares that can affect vision. Thus, people can order anti-glare glasses from Optica to hinder extra straining of the eyes.