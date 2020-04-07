Optica Providing a Wide Collection of Branded Spectacles and Frames Online

Nairobi, Kenya -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Optica is the number one hub of spectacles and frames for eyeglass wearers. In addition to its spectacle frames, the optician stocks a wide selection of stylish reading glasses, most of which are ready readers. This means that individuals can just select their power, click to order, and they are ready to wear them. These reading glasses feature appealing designs and styles while customers can choose their favorite colors. From solid colors like black and brown to unique metallic and Havana shades, they can explore through a wide range.



In a recently held personal interview, the spokesperson of Optica shared, "At Optica, we believe that vision care is about far more than just a pair of glasses or a prescription. Eyes are windows to the world, capturing memories and immersing us in moments. Vision is a precious gift that we are passionate about improving in every way. Thus, we offer the highest-quality vision care accessories in each of our stores across Kenya. Our customers can also shop for these products in our online store."



Optica has been one of the leaders in the eye care industry in Kenya since the year 1959. The optician now offers a vast collection of eyewear for men and women, as well as for children. In addition to a variety of branded contact lenses, Optica provides a careful selection of modern glass frames from brands across the world, while the optician fits each pair of lenses in its lab. Eye care professionals at Optica are trained to provide their customers with personalized service throughout their experience of buying reading glasses.



Additionally, the spokesperson informed, "Our amazing range of eyewear is available for every budget. Our customers can select the price range on our portal when they start shopping for their requirements. We provide a secure shopping platform, and they can even book eye tests with us. We give them a face shape guide to help them decide on the most suitable pair of frames and eyeglasses or sunglasses. We understand that people may get confused with so many styles and shapes available."



Optica carries several popular brands offering glasses for everyone. From Paul Redford glasses to Nina Sabatini and Cactus glasses, customers can get their choice easily. There are spectacle frames available from many other brands like Couture, Optica, Oxygene, and others. The optician provides glass frames in all sizes. The wearers can select the best shape out of square, round, rectangle, geometric, and cat-eye. Optica also supplies all luxury eyewear made with quality materials.



About Optica

Optica is a leading eyewear brand that runs its physical stores, as well as an online store in Kenya. The optician carries branded contact lenses, eyeglasses and sunglasses, while its customers can also buy specs frame at its stores. Optica's Online Store offers daily or monthly disposable contact lenses from brands like Biolab. Customers can even get affordable colored lenses. Optica keeps offering appealing discounts and sale items on its online store.