Optica Selling Some of the Best of Branded Contact Lenses and Eyewear

Nairobi, Kenya -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- Optica offers high-quality vision care products. The optician not only sells its products online but also through its physical stores across Kenya. Optica keeps updating its inventory with the top collection of eyeglasses and sunglasses, as well as branded contact lenses, lens care solution, and other types of eyewear and accessories. Customers can also find a featured selection of attractive, elegant and stylish frames from brands around the world. The optician crafts each pair of lenses in its lab.



In a recently held online industry meet, the spokesperson of Optica shared, "Our online store offers a variety of luxury eyewear at cost-effective rates. Our range of contact lenses goes from daily and monthly disposables to coloured lenses. We have a team of eye care professionals who are well-trained to provide our customers with helpful personalized service throughout their eyesight checking and product shopping experience. Our love of eyes and the higher standard of quality have made our brand a leader in vision care since the year 1959."



Optica carries eyewear for men and women, as well as for children. There are various glass frames available from brands like Cactus, Oxygene, Couture, Paul Redford, and Nina Sabatini. Customers can even get eyewear from the optician's own Optica brand. Optica has frames available in all sizes, colours, and price ranges. While there is the availability of beautiful geometric eyeglass frames online, customers can also find trendy rectangular, round, square and cat-eye frames.



The spokesperson also informed, "For those who need daily disposable lenses, we offer different varieties of contact lenses. Dailies lenses are designed for refreshing comfort with every blink so the wearer can make the most of every day. Apart from that, we offer Matrix Daily Disposables contact lenses that provide clear vision with comfortable wear. These lenses are perfect for those having a busy lifestyle. Our customers can choose from 30 lenses or 90 lenses in a pack of any of these lens types."



For customers wanting to buy contact lens, Optica offers free delivery on an order value of 2,000 KSHs. Based on the day and time of order placement, the optician does the product delivery within one to three days. Optica ensures safe and secure order placement and payments on its portal. Customers can easily track their orders, as well as enter their prescriptions online. They can also go to a physical store of Optica for eye tests or request for a prescription if they have had an eye test at Optica.



About Optica

For people wondering about where to find the best optician near me, Optica gives the solution right at their doorstep. The optician offers a variety of prescription glasses, frames and eye lenses to fit every budget. Optica provides eyeglasses that are made out of premium-quality materials and that are ready readers. Ready reader means that the wearers just select their power, click to order, and they are ready to wear their glasses.