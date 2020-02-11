Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Optical Biometry Devices: Introduction
Optical biometry devices are used for intraocular lens power calculations in clinical practice. Optical biometry is very accurate and non-invasive automated procedure that measures the characteristics of the eyes automatically.
Expansion in Emerging Markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America to Offer Opportunities in Optical Biometry Devices Market
Key factors attributed to the rapid growth of the market in Asia Pacific are presence of high patient population suffering from eye disorders and high prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and hypertension
Moreover, the region comprises several emerging economies, which could be significant markets for optical biometry technologies due to high unmet medical needs and low penetration of these devices
Key companies operating in the market are focused on expansion of their product portfolios by developing new products with reduced side effects and enhanced effectiveness to treat optical diseases
Emerging economies are major markets for optical biometry devices due to expansion of health care infrastructure
Penetration of advanced health care disease treatment techniques is significantly high in developed countries. However, the rate of adoption is low in emerging economies in Asia and Latin America due to lack of awareness about optical biometry devices.
Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Optical Biometry Devices Market
Major drivers of the global optical biometry market are rise in prevalence of various disorders related to different parts of the body, changing lifestyle, aging population, and increase in awareness and acceptance of several optical imaging technologies
However, lack of well-defined reimbursement structure in most of the regions hampers the growth of the market
Significant scope for emerging optical imaging technologies in applications such as oncology, neurology, and research and low penetration in emerging economies provide immense opportunities in the market in these regions
Changing lifestyle such as sedentary lifestyle, longer working duration in front of a laptop/pc monitor, and absence of exercise and physical activities lead to several health conditions among populations across the world
Swept-source Optical Coherence Tomography (SS-OCT) Based Optical Biometry Segment to Dominate Global Market
Based on product type, the global optical biometry devices market can be divided into swept-source optical coherence tomography (SS-OCT) based optical biometry, optical low-coherence reflectometry (OLCR) based optical biometry, and partial coherence interferometry (PCI) based optical biometry.
The swept-source optical coherence tomography (SS-OCT) based optical biometry segment dominated the market owing to its high accuracy and fast speed
Intraocular Lens (IOL) Power Calculation Segment to Expand at a Rapid Pace
Based on application, the global optical biometry devices market can be bifurcated into blood intraocular lens (IOL) placement and intraocular lens (IOL) power calculation. The intraocular lens (IOL) power calculation segment dominated the global market in 2018.
The intraocular lens (IOL) power calculation segment dominated the market owing to high usage of intraocular lens (IOL) power calculation in optical biometry
Hospitals Dominated Global Optical Biometry Devices Market
Based on end-user, the global optical biometry devices market can be classified into hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others
The hospitals segment dominated the global optical biometry devices market in 2018. High usage of optical biometry in hospitals for eye treatment and availability of certified physicians in hospitals drive the segment.
North America to Lead Global Optical Biometry Devices Market
In terms of region, the global optical biometry devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
North America is projected to account for major share of the global optical biometry devices market during the forecast period. Key driver of the market in the region is high uptake of these technologies in several applications such as ophthalmology, dentistry, and dermatology.
North America also comprises large geriatric population that suffers from several disorders and requires optical biometry devices. This contributes to the growth of the market in the region.
High awareness and affordability of the population also boost the growth of the market in North America
Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Optical Biometry Devices Market
The global optical biometry devices market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Menicon Co., Ltd.
Metall Zug AG
NIDEK CO., LTD.
SANTEC CORPORATION
Topcon Corporation
HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG
Tomey Corporation
AMETEK, Inc.
Leica Microsystems