New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- The Optical Brighteners Market size is estimated to reach USD 1.44 Billion from USD 0.81 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. The market growth is driven by surging product demand for paper, detergents & soap, and fabric applications.



Currently, optical brighteners are the most extensively used chemicals in the soaps and detergents industry. It is widely used in laundry detergents to aid clothes to look cleaner and brighter. Also, the growing demand for paper products with a superior aesthetic appeal will positively impact optical brighteners market growth over the coming years. Moreover, expanding product application scope in lacquers, pigmented lacquers, and universal tracer, further supplement optical brighteners market share through 2027.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report:



Clariant AG, Keystone Aniline Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, 3V Corporation, Aron Universal Ltd., BASF SE, Republic Powdered Metals, Brilliant Colors Inc., Deepak Nitrite Limited, and The Fong Min International Co. Ltd., among others.



Get a sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2986



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Optical Brighteners Market on the basis of application, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Paper

Fabrics

Soaps & Detergents

Plastics & Synthetics

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Online

Offline



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Consumer Goods

Security & Safety

Textile

Packaging

Others



Major Report Covered in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Buy now@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2986



Competitive Overview:



The global Optical Brighteners market is dominated by a slew of domestic and international manufacturers. These market players look forward to implementing a wide range of innovative business expansion strategies, such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions (M&A), and joint ventures. Such initiatives are aimed at expanding their product portfolios and strengthening its global market foothold. The key market contenders control a major portion of this business sector. Moreover, several factors, including technological innovation, optimized production capacity, cost analysis, and extensive supply chain, influence the competition in this market.



Major Highlights of the Global Optical Brighteners Market Report:



-The study analyzes the various manufacturing processes of the products offered by this industry, alongside determining their respective market shares and contribution to the overall business development.

-It offers critical insights related to the production capacity, estimated growth, and revenues amassed by each regional segment over the projected timeframe.

-The report encompasses crucial information, for instance, product pricing patterns, total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate of each product and application type.

-The report further emphasizes the product portfolios of each of these companies and the respective specifications and applications of these products.

-Production capacity, manufacturing costs, gross margins, pricing models, and revenue shares of these companies have also been discussed at the end of this report.



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/optical-brighteners-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further information or queries regarding the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your requirements.