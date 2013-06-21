Optical Coatings Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Optical coating is a combination of thin film layers that helps to enhance the reflection properties and transmission in lenses or mirrors. There are several technologies such as deposition technology, evaporative, sputtered, vapor deposition, solution chemistry coatings etc available in the market to coat the optical instruments, such technologies help improve the salability and appearance of thermoplastic products.



The optical coatings market can be segmented on the basis of application in areas such as electronics, defense/security, architecture, solar, medical, telecom, transportation and others. Of these the electronics segment holds one of the largest market share followed by defense and security segments. Optical coatings are also segmented on the basis of Anti-Fog and Non-Mist Coatings, Hard and Abrasion Resistant Coatings and Dual Anti-Fog/Abrasion Resistant Coatings.



Some of the growth drivers for this market are increasing application in various industries and end use segments, advanced software and computer technology, increasing multi-media projector technology etc. Improvement in technology may result in higher cost of products that may restrain the growth of the market.



Optical coating technology is going to play a key role in televisions, computers, flat displays, cell phones etc. Backed up by the boom in construction industry, there are opportunities in the architectural sector as well. Sudden growth in biomedical applications and environmental monitoring has fueled the growth of optical coatings. Optical coatings are also used for optimum utilization of solar energy as the source of green energy.



Some of the Key players in this market include 3M Precision Optics, AFE Technology Coatings, Ltd, Chroma Technology, Denton Vacuum, LLC, Displays & Optical Technologies, Ophir Optronics, Ltd, Tigold Corp, PPG Industries, Janos Technology And Iridian Spectral Technologies, Ltd.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



